Facial Aesthetics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.10% until 2022

Facial aesthetics is a non-surgical treatment that revitalizes the skin. Facial aesthetics is alive and simple, and much less expensive. It is a decent first step for women to adopt a wider range of medical aesthetic services. In addition, it has attracted an impressive number of patients who may never have thought about restorative surgery, but who are very satisfied with fast, short-term care. Skin fillers can be used to restore the appearance of naturally youthful skin. In general, the demand is high in the end-user segment, associated with a wider range of aesthetic facial products to process more and more parts and the average expenditure of patients. The recurring net proceeds of facial aesthetics allow clinics to provide beauty and skin care services, dermatology clinics and conservatives to continue to recommend facial injections, such as Botox and dermal fillers to their patients. As patients progress toward non-invasive procedures, topical neurotoxins will supplant injectables, for example, Dysport and Botox Cosmetic products. The treatment or therapies used incorporate Botox infusions and facial fillers, laser therapy, body modelling, dental and mammary implantation, and microdermabrasion. The world market of facial aesthetics is extremely subject to monetary instability since elegant techniques are optional and simply restorative.

Facial Aesthetics Market is expected to see optimistic perspectives during the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 28120 million for the year 2022, from its current value of USD 24260 million in 2017 with a CAGR of 3.10%.

Increasing shift of customers towards minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures is expected to be the primary factor driving the facial aesthetics market. Increasing population aged 60 or above, coupled with the procedures comprising smaller incisions, low pain, and lower incidences of post-surgical complications leading to speedy recovery are some other factors fueling the growth of facial aesthetics market across the world. As per the latest industry trend, Botox and dermal fillers are two major non-invasive procedures that register the highest demand from end customers. Therefore, rising demand for use of minimally invasive techniques is further expected to fuel the growth of the facial aesthetics market during the forecast period. Though, high costs associated with facial Botox procedures and a certain degree of risks associated with these medical procedures is restraining the growth of facial aesthetics market. These treatments methods must be reimbursed, which is another real disadvantage since any monetary vulnerability or insecurity at work can lead people to refrain from deciding facial aesthetic strategies.

Based on geography, the global facial aesthetics market is segmented into six key regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America has captured most of the global facial aesthetics market and is expected to continue to follow this trend due to the growing population of people aged 60 and older, such as wrinkles and acne scars. The demand for facial aesthetics in North America is constantly increasing due to the presence of a large group of patients who use Botox, facial fillers. It is followed by Europe, which has the second highest proportion of income in the world market of facial aesthetics. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period and is expected to become a profitable market for new players in the market. It is expected that Asia-Pacific countries such as Singapore, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India and China will grow faster due to the growing demand for facial aesthetics.

ALLERGAN, Merz Pharma, Nestlé Health, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Anika Therapeutics, Novartis AG, etc. are some of the key players in the market.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

