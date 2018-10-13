Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibodies Market Growth, Trends, And Forecast -2023

Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibodies Market is expected to reach USD 29393.08 million by 2023 from USD 20153.28 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period 2018-2023. Irregular functioning of humans’ immune system results in autoimmune disorders. Overproduction of self-reactive immune cells (such as antibodies & T-cells) damage regular functions of /cells/tissues/organs. This lead to different autoimmune disorders such as systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and others diseases. Typically, drugs are used as a treatment to cure autoimmune disorders. The adverse effects associated with drugs has made switched to concentrate on monoclonal antibodies.

Monoclonal antibodies have the ability to offer less toxic and more efficient therapeutic alternatives to treat autoimmune diseases. Recent years have seen the emergence of monoclonal antibodies being used to treat wide array of diseases that are related to immune response. These antibodies are mono-specific comprising of identical immune cells which are clones of a single parent cell and are directed towards a specific cellular target. Thus monoclonal antibodies due to its customizable nature can be used to treat the self-reactive immune cells not impacting the normal ones.

Growing research & development to stimulate the development of monoclonal antibodies rising number of patients with autoimmune diseases, and increasing public & private organizations involvement to support advanced therapeutics development are driving the growth of global autoimmune monoclonal antibodies market. In addition, rising demand for antibody based therapeutics, increasing adoption of advanced healthcare therapeutics, and growing number of lifestyle associated disorders are further promoting the growth of global autoimmune monoclonal antibodies. However, presence of stringent regulatory pathways, lack of advanced research facilities & underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure in certain developing regions, and limited accessibility of monoclonal antibodies therapeutics due to high cost are restraining the growth of autoimmune monoclonal antibodies.

Global Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibodies market is segmented based on source, application, and end user. Based on source, the market is further sub-segmented as Murine, Chimeric, Humanized, and Human. Among these, humanized segment is expected to command the largest share in Global Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibodies market, by source in 2016. Based on application, the market is further segmented as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Transplant Rejection/Graft Versus Host Disease, and Others. Of these, rheumatoid arthritis application is anticipated to command the major share in Global Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibodies market, by application in 2016. Based on end user, the market is further segmented as Hospitals/Clinics, Research Institutes, and Diagnostic Laboratories. Among these, Hospitals/Clinics segment is expected to hold the major market share in Global Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibodies market, by application in 2016.

On the basis of geographical region the global Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibodies market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to command the major market share of 45.0% of the global Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibodies market in 2016 and expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.47% during the forecast period 2016-2021.

Free sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/autoimmune-monoclonal-antibodies-1170/request-sample

The key players in global Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibodies market include, GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), AstraZeneca plc (U.K.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Innovent Biologics, Inc. (China), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (Japan), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), Biogen Inc.(U.S.), and UCB Company (Belgium).

Company: Market Data Forecast.

Contact: Abhishek Shukla

Phone: +9118887029626

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com