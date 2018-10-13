Bevacizumab Market can restrict the growth of cancer inside human cells

Bevacizumab Market Overview

Cancer is a disease that involves uncontrolled cell growth that can also metastasize or spread to other parts of the body. Cancer can be malignant or benign. Benign tumours usually do not spread to other parts of the body. Malignant tumours will spread to other parts of the body. Common signs and symptoms of cancer are changes in stool, abnormal bleeding, unexplained weight loss, prolonged cough, etc. According to the 2015 report of the American Cancer Society, one in every eight deaths worldwide is due to cancer. The research findings suggest that lung cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer. It also has one of the highest mortality rates for men and women. In lung cancer, the cells of the lungs begin to become disordered as they become abnormal.

Bevacizumab Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017 and expected to reach USD XX million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

All cancers are closely related to junk food consumption, physical inactivity, HIV infection, smoking, chronic infections and other hereditary family histories. It has been also found that a decrease in active and passive smoking produces a significant decrease in the incidence of cancer. Bevacizumab is a popular medication used to treat several types of cancer and some eye infections. Bevacizumab is also known for the Avastin and Mvasi brands. Avastin is used to treat different types of cancer. Bevacizumab targets a cancer cell protein called vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). The main function of the VEGF is to support the growth of cancerous blood vessels, that is, to support the nutritional needs of cancer. All cancers need a regular blood supply to persist and grow. Bevacizumab prevents the mechanism of this protein and prevents cancer from developing in blood vessels. This type of treatment that limits the expansion of the vasculature is called antiangiogenic treatment.

Drivers and Restraints:

It is expected that the global bevacizumab market will grow rapidly in the coming years. The increase in the number of people with lung cancer and the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles, especially in developing and developed countries, are leading to changes in eating habits and sleep. It is expected that the growing demand for personalized drugs, platinum-based chemotherapy, targeted therapies and better diagnostic facilities will have a positive impact on the global market. In addition, the increase in government initiatives and a greater awareness of healthcare are some of the factors that drive the growth of the market for bevacizumab. Conversely, the side effects of cancer treatments and drugs, as well as the higher cost of treatment may hamper the growth of the bevacizumab market.

Geographic Segmentation:

In terms of region, the global Bevacizumab market is studied in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. At a regional level, North America is expected to dominate the bevacizumab market. Some of the reasons for its dominance are the introduction of advanced healthcare systems guided by reimbursement policies, the greater awareness of people working in the area of health about early diagnosis, the adoption of new techniques and the presence of key players. After North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to dominate the market owing to the ageing of the population, the improvement of public financing, the presence of rapidly developing economies such as China, India and Singapore, etc.

Key Players of Bevacizumab Market

Some of the key players of Bevacizumab Market are Roche, Biocon, Pfizer, Genentech, Genexine, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Five Prime Therapeutics, Amgen, Allergan, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

