Metal Cages and Stillages Market – Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment (2018 – 2026)

The metal cages and stillages are the ideal solutions for storing and transporting goods. The metal cages and stillages are available in a wide variety of sizes for small to heavy sized goods. The metal cages and stillages are designed with drop gate which enables easy loading and unloading and easy access to goods or products inside. The cages are stackable mostly two high when fully loaded and four high when cages are empty. The front and rear gates of the metal cages and stillages can easily be removed assisting in safe work practices. Mostly forklift is used to move metal cages and stillages from one place to another.

These metal cages and stillages are the better alternative to wooden pallet base as wooden pallet has sharp nails which cause injuries and damage of goods especially food packaging. The metal cages and stillages is designed of more durable material, i.e., the metal which is more robust than one- trip disposable units. However, metal cages and stillages are reusable but are more cost effective than steel cages and stillages market.

Metal Cages and Stillages Market: Dynamic

As metal cages and stillages are easily stackable and collapsible, the demand for metal cages and stillages increases especially from warehouses and management experts of industries. The growing retail sector, consumer goods, food and beverages industries electronic trades in the emerging economies is fueling the demand for metal cages and stillages market. Among many types, the folding metal cages and stillages are expected to be the most attractive solution. The primary reason for the increase in popularity of and demand for foldable metal cages and stillages is it saves space when not in use and is ideal for the return journey, which is trending in the market.

These metal cages and stillages are reusable and offer certain benefits such as cost saving, zero maintenance and reduced environmental impact which are another factor driving the growth of metal cages and stillages market. The demand for metal cages and stillages is increasing due to increasing industrialization. Metal cages and stillages has attracted a large number of end-user industries leading to a high growth rate of the segment.