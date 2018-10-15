PIN Diode Market Share, Demand and Supply Chain Analysis till 2025

15th October 2018 – Global PIN Diode Market is segmented based on type, applications, and regions. The PIN-diode is a type of photo detector used for modification of the PIN-junction for specific applications such as conversion of optical signal into an electrical signal. There are three main regions in PIN Diode which are known to be P-region, I-region, and N-region respectively. It includes the intrinsic material between the P and N layer, that causes high voltage collapse and they also show a low level of junction capacitance.

The intrinsic layer thickness varies from 10 to 200 microns, the outer P and N-type regions are deeply fixed. Silicon, the semiconductor material is broadly used to make PIN diodes. Because of these regions PIN diode known to be lower rectifier but are appropriate for attenuators, switches, photo detectors, and applications of high voltage power electronics. These PIN diodes are widely used in instrumentation, radar, test equipment, communications gear and other military applications.

PIN diodes are mainly useful for RF design applications and to provide higher levels of reliability than RF relays. To fabricate the p-i-n diode in a planar structure and mesa structure layers are the two factors that helps to realize the PIN diode. When net charge is very less in the intrinsic layer the capacitance of PIN diode is autonomous of bias level. It consists of very low reverse recovery time. PIN Diode Market is classified, by type into Reflection Type, Absorption Type, PIN Switch Diode, RF PIN Diode, PIN Photodiode, and others.

PIN diode are most probably available in single multiple throw type. The range of single throw ranges from 8 to 64 throws. SPST or pulse modular type is the most popular type that is widely used. It is stated that, if number of throws are greater then switch is less popular. HF, Microwave, UHF/VHF are the three popular bands of interest.

PIN Diode Market is classified, by applications into RF Limiters, RF Switch, Attenuators, Photodetector, High Voltage Rectifier, and others. High Voltage Rectifier – the presence of intrinsic layer in the diode, divides it into two layers allowing higher reverse voltages to be endured.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

MA-COM

Vishay

Infineon

AVAGO

NXP

ROHM

ON Semiconductor

Qorvo

Renesas

Albis

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PIN Photodiode

PIN Switch Diodes

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Photo Diode

RF Switch

RF Protection Circuit

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of PIN Diode in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

