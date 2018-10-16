Location as a Service Market Global Key Players: Cisco Systems, Google, Ericsson, IBM by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The location as a service is a combination of various applications including infrastructure as a service, software as a services and platform as a service. It is considered as one of the latest infrastructure to manage, store, and share specific location to the devices. The location as a service is widely used in automotive sectors as the location as a services API that can provide the information even in phones lacking GPS or data connectivity.

The location as a service provides location data that can improve operational efficiency, ensure privacy and security, increase customer engagement, reduce costs, achieve better return on investment and others. The location as a service can provide data of a specific location and are very much useful in businesses and governments sectors. These locations based data provides detailed information about real time activities. In 2016, Accelerite has launched Location-as-a-Service API platform. This platform enables operators and enterprises to streamline mobile device location aggregation.

The global location as a service market bifurcated on the basis of component, connectivity type, technology, deployment, end users and region. The component are segmented into hardware, software, and others. The connectivity type is segmented into wired, wireless and others. The technology is segmented into GPS, GPRS, RFID, GIS and others. The deployment is segmented into on cloud, on premises and others The end users are segmented consumer electronics, BFSI, government, retail, transportation, healthcare, automotive, and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The regional analysis of Location as a Service Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in location as a service market as it has huge demand as it is widely used in transportation, automotive sectors. The location as a service market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for location as a service market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

The global location as a service market is expected to grow at USD ~99 Billion by 2023, at 32% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• Cisco systems (U.S.)

• Google Inc. (U.S.)

• Ericsson (Sweden.)

• IBM Corp. (U.S.)

• Qualcomm (U.S.)

• Location Labs (U.S)

• LocationSmart (U.S)

• Microsoft Corp. (U.S.)

• Oracle Corp. (U.S.)

• Esri (U.S)

• Accelerite (U.S)

Location as a Service Market Segmentation:

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global location as a service market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with market share growth in the location as a service market.

The location as a service is gaining huge demand as location as a service API platform offers a central connection of any network operator and concerned with public safety to enable emergency services to the customer. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for location as a service during the forecast period.

