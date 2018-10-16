Malic Acid Market Trends, Share, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Forecast to-2023

The Malic Acid Market was worth USD 146.18 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 220.46 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.67% during the forecast period. It is a standout amongst the most favoured acidulants and flavorants in food processing industry. Developing worldwide food pH regulators request alongside a high necessity for normally/artificially inferred flavorants and acidulants in different applications in the sustenance and refreshment industry is foreseen to drive development over the gauge time frame.

Malic Acid Market: Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Polynt, Fuso Chemicals, Bartek Ingredients Inc, Lonza Group and Thirumalai Chemicals Limited. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Malic Acid Market: End User Outlook

Beverage segment ruled the general business while representing more than 49% of the aggregate income in 2015. Beverage portion incorporates both carbonated and non-carbonated drinks including enhanced beverages and also alcoholic ciders. Expanding fluid and powdered refreshment usage alongside surging artificial flavorant request in carbonated beverages is assessed to drive the demand of the product in beverages throughout the following couple of years.

Malic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific malic acid market commanded the worldwide request and is evaluated to develop at a significant CAGR over the conjecture time frame. Developing processed food and ready-to-drink refreshment fragments in economies of India, China, and Japan is foreseen to boost product demand over the estimate time frame.

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

