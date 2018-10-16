Middle East And Africa Fertilizer Additives Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

The Middle East & Africa Fertilizer Additives Market continues to build momentum with the rise in demand for the fertilizers due to increasing pressure on food production in Middle East & Africa and development in fertilizer production technologies.

Fertilizer Additives are generally chemicals added to the fertilizers to improve their productivity. The demand for high yields in agricultural are met with the subsequent demands for higher quality fertilizers and primary nutrients, which in turn are responsible for the growth in market for Fertilizer additives.

Middle East and Africa Fertilizer Additives Market was worth USD 0.16 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 2.48%, to reach USD 0.18 billion by 2023.

The Research and development in the sector of fertilizer manufacturing technology has led to a significant growth of the Middle East & Africa Fertilizer Additives Market. Other factors driving the fertilizer additives market include, rising demand for agricultural commodities, demand for higher yield crops and ease of application and handling of fertilizers. The Middle East & Africa Fertilizer Additives Market is also facing some restraints and challenges such as, growth of organic fertilizer industry, environmental impact of chemical fertilizers, adverse effects of agrochemicals on human health and stringent government policies.

The Middle East & Africa Fertilizer Additives Market is segmented on the basis of function, application and form of application. Based on function the market is segmented into Anticaking Agents, Dedusting Agents, Antifoaming Agents, Hydrophobic Agent, Corrosion Inhibitors. By Application the segmentation is done under Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Diammonium Phosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate, Ammonium Sulphate and Triple Super Phosphate. Similarly, on the basis of form of application the market is segmented into Granular Fertilizers, Prilled Fertilizers and Powdered Fertilizers. The function segment was dominated by anticaking agents in 2016 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all sub segments. Based on Application and form of application the market was dominated by urea and granular fertilizers respectively. On the basis of geography, the Middle East & Africa Fertilizer Additives Market is analysed under two regions namely Middle East and Africa.

Some of the major companies leading the Middle East & Africa Fertilizer Additives Market, by their products and services include KAO Corporation, Clariant, Novochem Group, Arrmaz, Amit Trading Ltd., Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals Ltd., Forbon Technology, Chemipol, Michelman, Tolsa Group.

