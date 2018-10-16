Nanocellulose Market Shares, Outlook, Size by Trends With Major Eminent Players: UPM, Celluforce Inc, FPInnovations, Daicel FineChem Ltd, Melodea Ltd

The Nanocellulose Market was worth USD 100.67 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 483.58 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.05% during the forecast period. Nanocellulose is a material composed of nano-sized cellulose fibrils with a high length to width proportion. The regular measurements go from 5-20 nm to severe micrometers. It is pseudo-plastic in nature and exhibits properties of the gel and viscous fluid at typical conditions, however when agitated, turns out to be less viscous and can flow well. This property is known as thixotropy. Attributable to this property, nanocellulose is used in the wide number of application.

Nanocellulose Market: Competitive Insights

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

UPM

Celluforce Inc

FPInnovations

Daicel FineChem Ltd

Melodea Ltd

American Process Inc

Kruger Inc

Innventia and Borregaard

The Nanocellulose Market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Cellulose nanofibrils

Cellulose nanocomposites

Cellulose nanocrystals

Others

By Application:

Paper and Paper board

Biomedicine

Composites and Packaging

Flexible Electronics and Sensors

Rheology Modifier

Others

Nanocellulose Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

…

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Emerging Innovative Nanocellulose Applications

3.2.1.2. Increasing Demand for Sustainable Products With Improved Material Science

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. Lack of Funding for R&D in Asia-Pacific and RoW

3.2.2.2. Lack of Commercial Scale Machineries and Tools

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

Data Mining

Data is extensively collected through various secondary sources such as annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and other corporate publications. We also refer trade magazines, technical journals, paid databases such as Factiva and Bloomberg, industry trade journals, scientific journals, and social media data to understand market dynamics and industry trends. Further, we also conduct primary research to understand market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and competitive scenario to build our analysis.

