The Timex Easy Reader Indiglo Quartz TW2P75600 Men’s Watch is a cultural touchstone and it has stayed that way over the past 40 years. Among the entire Timex line up, the Easy Reader steals the show for being the most recognizable one when factors like subtlety, simplicity and affordability are concerned.

The best thing about the Timex Easy Reader Indiglo Quartz TW2P75600 Men’s Watch is you do not need to be a watch aficionado to wear one. It has the potential to burn the fashion runways on one hand while on the other; it fits in seamlessly with your daily life where you got more pressing issues to address rather than obsessing about watch maintenance. This is the chief reason why you will find the Timex Easy Reader Indiglo Quartz TW2P75600 Men’s Watch adorning the wrists of trendy guys almost all over the world. That’s reason enough to make it a part of your wardrobe.

The Easy Reader sports a strap from Horween leather, which has been around since 1905. You will come across a hidden message when you switch the Indiglo light on. It’s clean and sharp and made to be worn through the week into the weekends. Doesn’t matter if it’s a herringbone blazer with a classic Oxford or a dark denim combo or tan chinos, the Timex Easy Reader Indiglo Quartz TW2P75600 Men’s Watch is going to fit right in. It is a kind of versatility that doesn’t come with every brand or every model and therefore, how much ever irrational you might think is people’s love for New Timex Watches, fact remains, it is completely justified. This particular trait makes the Easy Reader popular, other than that you don’t need to depend upon an external light source to charge up its night viewing mechanism. The backlit dial leaves nothing to imagination even if it’s a dark, rainy night.

Now, the Timex Easy Reader Indiglo Quartz TW2P75600 Men’s Watch doesn’t have a finish like the Swiss watches, that’s for sure but you shall have a hard time finding out a similar high grade finish within the price range. It is flawless and gets better with age. True to its name, it’s big, Arabic numerals and the Indiglo backlight makes it stay true to its name.

Bottom line: The Timex Easy Reader Indiglo Quartz TW2P75600 Men’s Watch is a special edition offering from the brand on the context of their Easy Reade line up completing four full decades. It’s a crisp and clean, casual-styled watch for those discerning customers whose eyes always remain fixed upon tried-and-true classic shapes and designs. The Timex Intelligent Indiglo Fly-Back Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch, a wonderful piece that blends in effortlessly with any number of men’s fashion staples, no matter what the season is and remains an icon in the Timex line.