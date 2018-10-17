3D Bioprinting Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2015-2025

Rapidly increasing usage of 3D bioprinting in drug testing and cosmetic surgery along with growing demand for the 3D bio-printed organs has been witnessed as trends fuelling the growth of 3D bioprinting market. Usage of 3D bioprinting is likely to increase across the pharmaceutical manufacturing units for the purpose of reducing the total cost of drug production. Growing cases of chronic illnesses resulting in tissue and organ implants together with surging life-span of the individuals is anticipated to drive the growth of 3D bioprinting market. In addition, lack of organ donors, technological advancement and integration of IT within healthcare industry and growing geriatric population are further stimulating the growth of 3D bioprinting market across the globe.

Spritam (levetiracetam) that was introduced by a specialty pharmaceutical firm named Aprecia Pharmaceutical gained FDA approval as the first drug with 3D bioprinting and is expected to witness increasing demand across the globe in the forthcoming years.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-808

Key players and manufacturers in 3D bioprinting market have been taking immense efforts in increasing R&D expenditure for developing better stability 3D bioprinting products with increased efficiency. For example, 3D bioprinting using graphene holds high level strength compared to plastic resulting in durable and comfortable prosthetics. Growing prevalence of cancer cases is anticipated to be the key factor attributing towards the increased usage of 3D bioprinting across the globe.

3D Bioprinting also known as additive manufacturing is used to make three dimensional solid objects from a digital file which is achieved by using additive processes.

3D Bioprinting technology developed from prototyping in various applications for development of actual usable parts and products. 3D bioprinting market facilitates the opportunities for prosthesis, dental implants, hearing aids, contact lenses, hips implant, custom made knee and etc. that are customized and personalized according to the individual, one of the advances of 3D printing is known as bio-printing or the ability to print living tissues.

3D printer use “bio-ink,” a blend of living cells, the bio-printer create a structure from these cells, layer by layer, to create human tissue. By the help of 3D bioprinting physicians can use patient-specific data to capture, modify and at last apply various physical solutions of all shapes and sizes to the patient, without such application or technology, personalized treatment to patient would be difficult, as patients will need unique parts that can be rapidly and simply manufactured. It’s also helps to reduce surgery cost, time, trauma and healing period which is beneficial for both patient and surgeon.

3D Bioprinting Market: Drivers and Restraints

Presently, global 3D healthcare printing market is driven by the advancement in technology, increase in the percentage of aging population as old age is considered as the high risk factor for the development of various disorders, improvement in the healthcare infrastructure, and increase in the investment in research and development sector.

Technological advances in this dynamic industry are ever ongoing applications of additive manufacturing in healthcare are expanding. However, lack of skilled professional act as a major barrier for 3D healthcare printing global market.

3D Bioprinting Market: Segmentation

3D bioprinting global market is segmented into following types:

Electron beam melting

Laser beam melting

Photo-polymerization

Stereo lithography

Digital light processing

Two-photon polymerization

Droplet disposition

Inkjet printing

Fused disposition modeling

Multi-phase jet solidification

3D Bioprinting Market: Overview

With rapid technological advancement and increase in the investment in R&D sector, the global 3D bioprinting market is expected to have a healthy growth rate in the forecast period (2015-2025).

3D bioprinting global market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to intervention of government for improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing investments in R&D sector. In addition, healthcare professionals increasingly explore 3D bioprinting because it reduces the risks associated with anesthesia during long surgeries and improves healthcare.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-808

3D Bioprinting Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region, global 3D bioprinting market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is the leading market for 3D bioprinting whereas Europe is expected to capture the large market shares followed by Asia Pacific region where the market is expected to grow due to rapid technological innovations, huge investment on research and development in these regions, large consumer base, and high disposable income.

3D Bioprinting Market: Key Players

Some of the key participating global players in 3D bioprinting global market are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., Materialise NV, Organovo Holdings Inc., SOLS Systems, Youbionic, The Pexion Group, Oceanz 3D printing & Additive Manufacturing, and others.