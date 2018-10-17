Why Small And Medium Size Businesses Need Cyber Security Controls

Senat MEA Management Consultancy

Small and medium size companies may not be as concerned about cyber security as the larger corporations. This kind of thinking is what could get them into trouble in the first place. Cyber-crime knows no company size or industry. Additionally, there are malware and automated hacking tools that have made cyber-criminal activities more common within organisations.

It is important for businesses to understand why cyber security is essential within their company. The primary objective should be to protect the business and its data. A business should not implement security controls due to recent cyber-attacks. Security controls is something that should be well thought of and implemented before the occurring of a cyber-crime.

Cyber-attacks often take place due to malicious intent and with a goal to steal sensitive data including bank account data, credit card information and personal information. If organisational data is not protected it can cause serious damage to the business and their customers. Companies that have been breached must answer to their clients, thus losing many of them in the process. Informing a whole group of customers is not only expensive but can cause irreparable damage to the reputation of the business.

Once businesses understand the intricacies of cyber risks they can take some steps to manage it. First, review the current IT portfolio, hardware and software, network infrastructure, remote workers and third party connections of the existing IT environment. This gives businesses insight into their current technologies and if it can withstand a malicious attack.

The second step is to conduct risk assessment. This assessment is effective for organisations to understand what security controls are working and what needs to be rectified immediately. The risks at hand will enable businesses to start the discussion on cyber security control and have a clear picture on implementing security procedures without impacting the businesses’ growth and profitability.

Once a benchmark for risks has been established by businesses, a strategic plan can be developed by management consulting firm in Dubai to implement cyber security. Additionally, the risks should continue to be addressed with proper management of security controls.

The Head of Senat notes, “It is good to remember that there is no vacuum in cyber security. It is critical to business function and the approach should be to follow through accurately with basic cyber security. We have the expertise to provide consultancy to ensure organisations of all sizes are able to prevent cyber-attacks”.

About Us

Senat MEA Management Consultancy is a consulting company that offers a wide range of corporate services to our clients. From setting up new companies, to relocation of companies, setting up bank accounts, providing immigration support and management consulting, Senat has decades of expertise and experience. The U.A.E makes for a unique and diverse environment for our clients and our goal is to go on this journey with you. For more information, visit our website on http://www.senat-management.com