Angiography Equipment Market Top Devices, Top Seller and Manufacturer Forecast till 2023

The Global Angiography Equipment Market has a number of large and medium players operating at both global and regional levels. For instance, in 2016, GE Healthcare in collaboration with Getinge Group launched the Integrated Hybrid OR Angiography System in the United States. Additionally, the system combines GE Healthcare’s IGS 730 angiography system with Maquet Magnus operating table for greater flexibility and high-quality imaging in the hybrid OR. Furthermore, in 2016, Siemens Healthineers introduced the innovative robot-supported Artis phenol angiography system.
Angiography is a minimally invasive technique which is used to view the blood vessels in the body. Currently, technological advancements in interventional radiology have led to the development of OCT-angiography, MRI-angiography, and digital flat panel devices which are expected to drive the market growth during the analysis period.
The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing cases of angiography procedures, growing geriatric population, and benefits of the technique in early diagnosis and treatment are major drivers propelling the market growth. For instance, as per the European Union (EU) statistics, in 2015, transluminal coronary angioplasties were the highest performed procedures in Germany with an average of 393 times per 100,000 inhabitants. Furthermore, the growing demand for Interventional Angiography Systems in minimally invasive surgeries, rising healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements are aiding the market growth.
Key Players In Angiography Equipment Market:
GE Healthcare (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Canon Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Cordis (a Cardinal Health Company, U.S.) Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Angiodynamics (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), and Terumo (Japan) are prominent players in the global angiography equipment market.
Continued….!
