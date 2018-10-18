Middle East And Africa Hysteroscopy Instruments Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018 To 2023)

Middle East and Africa Hysteroscopy Instruments market is anticipated to grow at 6.40% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 and it is estimated that the Middle East and Africa market was valued at USD 0.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 0.17 billion by 2023.

Hysteroscopy is a procedure that involves the doctor examining the uterus using a hysteroscope, a thin, lighted tube that is inserted into the vagina to examine the cervix and inside of the uterus in order to diagnose and treat causes of abnormal bleeding.

Growing female geriatric population and increasing number of cases of gynecological diseases, increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatments, implementation of favorable government initiatives, and the rising adoption of office hysteroscopy are driving the growth of the hysteroscopy instruments market. On the other hand, market growth may be limited to a certain extent due to the availability of alternative options for diagnosis and treatment of gynecological conditions, and side effects associated with the usage of hysteron scopes.

The Middle East and Africa Hysteroscopy Instruments market is segmented on the basis of Product, Usability, Application and End User. On the basis of Product, the market is segmented into Handheld Instruments, Hysteroscope, Resectoscope, Hysterosheaths, and Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal Systems. The Handheld instruments segment is further sub-segmented into Forceps, Scissors, Dilators, and Other Handheld Instruments. The hysteroscopes segment is anticipated to account for the major share of this market segment. The increasing number of cases of gynecological diseases and the growing female geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of the market. On the basis of Usability, the market is segmented into Reusable Instruments and Disposable Instruments. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Diagnostic and Operative. Diagnostic hysteroscopy segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years. The growing number of cases of uterine abnormalities is a key factor driving the demand for diagnostic hysteroscopy. On the basis of End User, the market is segmented into Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Hospital, and Clinic.

On the basis of geography, the Hysteroscopy Instruments market is segmented into Middle East and Africa.

The market is dominated by companies like KARL STORZ, Olympus, Richard Wolf, Stryker, Hologic, Medtronic, Ethicon, B. Braun, Boston Scientific, MedGyn Products, CooperSurgical, Cook Medical, Medicon, Maxer Medizintechnik, and Hospiline Equipments.

