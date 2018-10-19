Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market 2018 – National Oilwell Varco, GE Oil & Gas, Shawcor, Airborne Oil & Gas

Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market is estimated to reach $XX million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of XX.X% from 2016 to 2024. Reinforced thermoplastic pipes (RTP) are high-pressure plastic compound pipes which contain three layers, having consistent high strength synthetic fibre (like aramid or carbon). Reinforced thermoplastic pipes also known as flexible composite pipe (FCP) are anticorrosive, provide heat resistance & thermal insulation, high pressure resistance, highly flexible, and easy for construction. These parameters are projected to drive the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market during the forecast period. Important applications of reinforced thermoplastic pipes have been classified as gas distribution networks, oil flow lines, water injection lines, and others.
Increasing applications of RTP pipes in various end use industries, growing offshore oil & gas activities worldwide, and growing acceptance of RTP pipes are the factors driving the growth of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market. However, high cost may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, the potential of the appearance of new players, and emerging markets might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.
The global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market is segmented on the product type, application, and geography. The market is segmented by type as non-metallic RTP, and metallic RTP. Further, the market is segmented by application as oil flow lines, water injection lines, gas distribution networks, and other applications.
Based on geography, global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., and Rest of North America whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include National Oilwell Varco, GE Oil & Gas, Shawcor, Airborne Oil & Gas, Wienerberger, Cosmoplast, Polyflow, LLC, PES.TEC, Aerosun Corporation, and Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe Co Ltd., among others.
Scope of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market
Product Type Segments
Non-Metallic RTP
Metallic RTP
Application Segments
Oil Flow Lines
Water Injection Lines
Gas Distribution Networks
Other Applications
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Rest of North America
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
