Global Conductive Polymers Market is estimated to reach $10,362 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2016 to 2024. Conductive polymers are lightweight, pliable, inexpensive plastics which are organic polymers to conduct electricity. They are a member of the plastic materials family. They are known to shrink, bend, and protrude as soon as stimulated by electricity. The benefit of conductive polymers is their process-ability is mainly by dispersion.

These polymers are generally not thermoplastics, which are not thermoformable. Nonetheless, like insulating polymers, they are organic materials. These polymers offer high electrical conductivity but they do not show alike mechanical properties towards other commercially available polymers.

Increasing demand for high-performance, lightweight, and inexpensive products are the primary aspects to drive the global conductive polymers market. Additionally, ease of process-ability and low cost of raw materials, flexibility, dimensional stability, strength, and chemical resistance are other factors supporting the growth of the market. However, processing cost & high production are the major glitches to deal with respect to market. Moreover, with rising disposable income and modernization are expected to equally influence the overall growth of the market in the forecast period.

Type, application, and geography are considered to be the major classification of the conductive polymers market. By type, the market is further classified as inherently conductive polymers (ICPs), polyphenylene based resin, polyaniline, and others. By application, the market includes ESD & EMI protection, antistatic packaging, capacitors, sensors, actuators, batteries, solar cells, and others.

Based on geographical analysis, conductive polymers market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The prominent players operating in the global conductive polymers market includes NanoMarkets LLC., The Dow Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, Crosslink, Voltaic Coatings, Henkel Electronics, IDTech EX, AnCatt, CBI Polymers Inc., and ITEK, among others.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/conductive-polymers-market/request-customization

