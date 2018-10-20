Global Corrugated Packaging Market is estimated to reach $218 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2016 to 2024. Corrugated packaging is widely used in various end use industries such as fresh food and produce, processed food, beverages, personal and household care, chemicals, paper products, & electrical and electronic goods.

Due to low cost, ecofriendly feature, and its strength, it is widely adopted by many manufacturers for product packaging solutions globally. Various factors such as rising consumer awareness towards health and environment with huge population and growing e-commerce along with growing industrial production in the emerging countries are driving the growth of the corrugated packaging market over the forecasted period.

Major factors driving the global corrugated packaging market are high usage in end use industries such as food, medicines, consumer durables, low cost & high strength, and growing demand of corrugated packaging owing to organized retailing, and growing manufacturing sector. However, low degree of durability may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, growing demand for consumer products with increasing population and emergent markets would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

Major segments in the global corrugated packaging market are application, and geography. Application is further segmented into fresh food and produce, processed food, beverages, personal and household care, chemicals, paper products, electrical and electronic goods, glassware and ceramics, tobacco, and other applications.

Geographically, global corrugated packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players operating in the market are Georgia-Pacific LLC, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, U.S Corrugated, Inc., DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, Rock Tenn Company, Sravan Corrugaters Private Limited, NEFAB Group, Rengo Co., Ltd., and Nine Dragons Paper Limited, among others.

