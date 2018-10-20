Pigments Market Report 2018 – Lanxess AG, BASF, Sudarshan Chemicals, CPS Color AG

Pigments are insoluble materials that are capable of imparting its color into a substrate. They alter the appearance by selective absorption or by scattering of light. These pigments can be organic or inorganic, finely divided crystalline solids, and chemically unaffected materials. They are capable of protecting the surface from corrosion and weathering. Moreover, pigments tend to be highly durable, heat stable, and migration fast, hence they are widely being used in textile, paints, ink, plastics, paper industries, and many others.
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/pigments-market-report/request-sample
Expanding textile and construction industry, rising demand for digital inks, and growing preference for high performance and eco-friendly products are the major factors propelling the growth of the global pigment market. However, unpredictability of raw material price could hinder the market growth. Furthermore, increasing applications, and potential markets in emerging economies could provide market opportunities for the players.
The global pigment market is segmented on the basis of product, application, color index, and geography. Product is segmented as specialty pigments, organic pigments and inorganic pigments. Application includes printing inks, painting & coating, plastics, paper & specialty, construction, and other applications. Color index is bifurcated as red, brown, blue, yellow, orange, green, and other color index.
By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
Key players operating in this market include RIKA Technology Co., Ltd., Lanxess AG, BASF, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co., Sudarshan Chemicals, CPS Color AG, Toyo Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd., Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg., Co., Ltd., Tronox Ltd., and Ferro Corporation, among others.
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/pigments-market-report
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Pigment Market with respect to major segments such as product, application, and color index
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities is included in the report.
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Pigment Market will be provided in the report.
Profile of the key players in the Global Pigment Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies.
Scope of Global Pigment Market
Product Segments
Specialty Pigments
Organic Pigments
Inorganic Pigments
Application Segments
Printing Inks
Painting & Coating
Plastics
Paper & Specialty
Construction
Other Applications
Color Index Segments
Red
Brown
Blue
Yellow
Orange
Green
Other Color Index
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/pigments-market-report/request-customization
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S
Mexico
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
(RoW)
South America
Middle East
Africa
Contact Us
Mr. Jack
Market Research Outlet
Tel: +91-848-487-8760
Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com
Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com
0 Comment