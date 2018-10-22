Ajax Dentist Provides the Best Teeth Whitening in L1T0K3

To achieve optimal results, professional teeth whitening should be performed by your Ajax dentist twice yearly. If you prefer to brighten your smile at home between routine dental cleanings, discuss this with our good dentist in Ajax.

Immediately after whitening your teeth at home, stick with clear foods and beverages. Right after the bleaching process the pigments in food and drink can discolor and stain your newly whitened teeth more quickly for a short time.

Ask our Ajax dentist to recommend the best at-home bleaching product that would be best for your teeth. Call the friendly staff at Wyndam Manor Dental Care in Ajax, Ontario to book a consultation.

The goal of our dental center isto make every visit as comfortable and as easy as possible. For that reason, we offer extended hours during the evening and weekends. We also provide dental emergency services when you need it with same-day appointments. Our weekend dentist and dental clinic staff are very welcoming and ready to meet your needs.

Schedule your appointment today and meet our good dentist in Ajax, Ontario! With our flexible scheduling, it is easy to fit in visits with our Ajax dentist.

Nothing is more important to parents then protecting their children’s health. Therefore, proper oral hygiene habits should begin very early in life. Our dentist for toddlers takes children’s dentistry very seriously. Dental care for infants and toddlers is highly recommended. This means bringing your youngster in for a visit within the first year of life or by the time the first tooth erupts. Our dentist for toddlers will guide you through the journey of children’s dentistry. We are happy to answer any questions along the way.

With over 15 years of dentistry experience, you are always in good hands at our dental center in Ajax, Ontario. Our dentists in Ajax has been practicing for many years. We are proud to comprehensive dental care under one roof, with general dentists, cosmetic doctors, children’s dentistry and more!