Data Control Technitic Mulls Development Of Drone-Mounted LiDAR

Data Control Technitic is to partner with a commercial consumer drone maker to develop a lightweight LiDAR sensor.

Hong Kong-based LiDAR pioneer, Data Control Technitic is set to partner with a commercial drone manufacturer wishing to tap interest among consumers for enhanced 3D mapping functionality. The commercial drone market has ballooned in recent years thanks to strong uptake among enthusiasts keen to enjoy the versatility of the highly maneuverable gadgets.

Data Control Technitic recently said that it was looking to diversify into sectors and industries outside the key driverless automotive space. It says it has been approached by a well-known Hong Kong-based drone maker keen to bolster the LiDAR sensing and mapping capabilities of its premium products.

“We were somewhat surprised when they made initial overtures,” explained Data Control Technitic’s Chief Technology Officer.

“Their premium drones have been wildly successful and they’re gearing up to upgrade their lineup for 2019 and beyond. They’d heard about our next generation, high resolution LiDAR sensors and asked if we’d be interested in the prospect of developing a lightweight version.”

Drone technology has progressed significantly since first variants emerged on the consumer market. With flimsy, plastic models being supplanted by hi-tech, carbon fiber-bodied models controlled by sophisticated modules, demand has increased for better mapping technology as well as higher definition cameras.

The drone manufacturer has not been named because, according to Data Control Technitic, it has an existing arrangement with a supplier that it does not wish to alert to the fact that it is approaching alternative partners.

“We’ll be working closely with them to construct a carbon fiber housing for our LiDAR sensor in a bid to reduce weight since the heat resistance capabilities of the housings used in our automotive installations won’t be required for flight,” said the Data Control Technitic Chief Technology Officer.

https://www.datacontroltechnitic.com/

