The Difference Between Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe And Welded Pipe

The seamless steel pipe is a hollow part of the strip and has no seams around it. Steel pipes have a hollow portion, a large number of which are used as pipe conversion fluids such as oil, natural gas, gas, water and some solid materials, and the like.

Compared with solid steels such as round steel, steel pipes are the same in terms of bending resistance and torsional strength of conditional lighters, are economical cross-section steels, and are widely used in structural and mechanical parts such as oil drills. The manufacture of tubes, automotive drive shafts, bicycle frames and steel scaffolding, etc., using steel tubes to make ring parts can improve material utilization, simplify manufacturing processes, and save material and processing time.

For example, the construction of rolling bearing rings and jack sleeves is widely made from the presence of steel pipes. Steel pipes are also indispensable materials. Various conventional weapons, such as guns, are made of steel. Steel pipes can be divided into round pipes and special pipes according to the cross-sectional area of ​​different shapes. Due to the fact that when the circumference is equal to the circular area is the largest, the circular tube can provide more fluid.

More importantly, when the circular cross section is subjected to radial pressure from the inside or the outside, the pressure is relatively uniform, and therefore, most of the steel pipes are round. However, round tubes have certain limitations. For example, in the case of pure bending, curved circular pipes are not as strong as square, rectangular tubes, and rectangular tubes are commonly used in agricultural machinery and bone and steel wood furniture.

Welded steel pipes are also known as seamed steel pipes or welded pipes, which are formed from a steel plate or a steel strip after being crimped. The product technology of welded steel pipe is simple, high production efficiency, various specifications and low equipment investment, but in the lower part of the general strength ratio of seamless steel pipe. Spiral welded pipes are generally stronger than straight welded pipes. Small blanks can be used to produce larger diameter welded pipes. You can also use the same width of steel billets to produce welded pipes of different diameters.

However, compared with the straight seam submerged arc welded steel pipe, the length of the weld is increased by 30% to 100%, and the production speed is low. As a result, small-diameter welded pipes are mostly straight seam welded, and large-diameter welded pipes are mostly spiral welded. The performance stainless steel seamless pipe has strong plasticity, high processing cost, wide application, low cost of welded pipe, but the wall thickness is evener than the seamless pipe, and the general fluid pipe is used.