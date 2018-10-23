Air Management System Market Status, Revenue, Growth Rate, Services and Solutions- Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:
The global The Air Management System Market is expected to grow at USD ~$6.55 Billion by 2023, at ~6.5% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023 The Air Management System is the important contributors to the comfort on board an aircraft. Air Management Systems is segmented into various types of system, platform, components and market share and growth rate of Air Management Systems. Out of which, the sensors segment is estimated to the highest growth during the forecast period due to the need of various parameters, such as temperature, density, and thickness of ice, among others.
The study indicates that the Air Management Systems business is supplying advanced systems that provide safety, healthy and comfortable environment during flight. Electric and pneumatic systems are installed on a broad array of commercial and military aircraft, both fixed and rotary wing.
Air Management System (AMS) is referred to as a process that ensures the safety, convenient and euphoric journey. Another important part of AMS, found in different type’s aircraft type such as military, commercial, and private is a machine that works on a combination of electric and air pressurized system. The machine is also known as pneumatic machines.
The increasing number of business trips around the globe have created major demand for private jets and aircrafts sector. And, the travelers of these sectors are demanding for stronger and advances technologies that can make their journey safer and convenient. As a result of this, the AMS industry will rise strongly in coming years. In a view of this growth, ‘Market Research Future’ recently gave out the market insights till 2023
Apart from this, other basic functions that are carried out by AMS are, managing & controlling the bleed air system, engine starting. Also, the cabin pressurization monitoring, liquid cooling, and many more. The prime objective of AMS is to match and fulfil the consumer expectation and at same time improvement in speed, efficiency, and safety for the consumer.
key players:
Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Air Management System Market: Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Meggitt Plc (U.K.), Rockwell Collins Inc. (U.S.), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Liebherr Group (Switzerland), Zodiac Aerospace (France), Dukes Aerospace, Inc. (U.S.), and Aeronamic Aircraft Subsystems (Netherlands) among others.
Segments:
The global Air Management System market has been segmented on the basis of Component, System, Platform, end users and region.
Air Management System Market by Component:
Sensors
Valves
Condenser and Evaporator
Air Cycle Machines
Heat Exchangers
Air Separator Modules
Air Mixers
Onboard Oxygen Generation System
Control and Monitoring Electronic units
Other
Air Management System Market by System:
Oxygen System
Fuel Tank Inserting System
Ice Protection System
Engine Bleed Air System
Cabin Pressure Control System
Thermal Management System
Distributed Control Systems
Others
Air Management System Market by Platform:
Fixed Wing
Rotary Wing
Other
Air Management System Market by End Users:
Defense And Military
Aircraft And Aerospace
Automotive
Industrial
Transportation
Commercial Aircraft
Regional Aircraft
Others
Air Management System Market by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Rest of the World (ROW)
Regional Analysis
The regional analysis of Air Management System Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Among these regions, North America is expected to lead the largest market share in the air management system market during the forecast period. It is due to the increasing demand of air passenger traffic and new aircraft is driving the air management system market. The study reveals that Europe region is also showing the positive sign towards the Air Management System Market. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India have shown considerably fair share in the Air Management System Market but will be growing fast in coming time.
Intended Audience
System Security
Air Management System devices and systems manufacturers
Aircraft Manufacturers
Environmental System Manufacturers
Military Service Providers
Regulatory Bodies
Air Management System certification providers
Air Management System lifecycle service providers
Product manufacturers
Research organizations
Technology investors
