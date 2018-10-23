Eco-friendly power by Cooper Engines

The Engine being the main automotive part of any automobile, works like the heart of any automobile. The performance, capacity, stability and efficiency of the automobile are directly proportional to the effectiveness and performance of the engine. The overall health of the engine depends on the various engine components such as cylinder heads, cylinder liners, cylinder block, pistons, switch boards etc. Improving the efficiency and performance of engine and engine components is a continual task that involves a team of researchers and advanced technology and time-tested solutions. Cooper Corp is a renowned name in the field of manufacture, distribution and design of engine and engine components. With qualified employees coupled with most modern technology, Cooper has been able to keep pace with the changing market needs worldwide.

Cooper Corp is based out of Satara, situated about 100 kms from Pune. The company has launched a complete range of Cylinder engines consisting of 2-, 3-, 4- and 6 cylinder engine in diesel, CNG, LPG variants in collaboration with Ricardo engineers of varied capacity ranging from 26 to 55 HP. The 2 cylinder engine and 3 cylinder engine families together with the 4 cylinder engine and 6 cylinder engine families are designed to meet the needs of end users of small passenger cars to large commercial vehicles. In a nutshell cylinder liner engines manufactured by Cooper Corp are designed to minimize pollution and optimize fuel efficiency for their products. Moreover, they are low on maintenance due to inclusion of wet cylinders for simple replacement and ease of operation. This transition towards a fuel efficient, high performance engines coupled with clean power technology is what that can lead to a sustainable and green future.

World Class range of Cylinder engines- 2 Cylinder Engine and 3 Cylinder Engine

The 2 cylinder Engine designed by Cooper Corp is powered with a four-valve cylinder designed to sustain high pressure and give a good power-to weight ratio. The engine is powered with an impressive high maintenance interval of 500 hours and low running costs. The 2 cylinder engine is optimized at source with low engine friction, quick start and optimized combustion. The indigenously built 3 Cylinder Engine particularly complies with the CPCB and Euro IV norms. This four valve cylinder engine operates on low running costs, and is lightweight and compact, occupying 25% lesser space and 40% lighter than other brands of same capacity. The 3 Cylinder Engine is equipped with an automatic belt tension mechanism that is used for quiet engine operation. Both the above engines are available in the diesel, CNG and LPG versions with an engine capacity of 26 HP to 55 HP for the domestic and international market.

Euro IV Compliant and environment friendly 4 Cylinder engine and 6 Cylinder engine family

In addition to the 2 Cylinder engine and 4 Cylinder Engine families, the company has also unveiled its 4 cylinder engine and 6 cylinder engine variants both having a capacity of up to 280 HP. They are intended to provide robust, durable, high fuel economy and low maintenance power. These two cylinder variants have applications for generator sets, construction units, pumps and off highway vehicles. Besides, this the 4 and 6 cylinder engine variants comply with the domestic and international emission regulations including Bharat IV and Euro IV respectively. The 4 Cylinder engine and 6 cylinder engine variants are powered impressive 7,000 hours life (against the statistical expectation of 10 percent attrition) or 250,000 km vehicle application. The entire range of cylinder engine ranging from 2 cylinder engines to 6 cylinder engines have jointly been developed by Cooper Corp and Ricardo Engineers that gives it a touch of engineering excellence and technological advancement. Cooper Corp has always stood for the cause of the Clean Energy Movement, and is certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (the ARAI) to develop engines that are certified to be compliant with the new mass Emission norms being administered by the Central Pollution Control Board of India.

Cooper Corp stands for commitment to quality, service design and product innovation. The success of the company in the global market bears testimony of the design, quality and efficiency of the engine and engine components manufactured by Cooper Corp. The company has, in association with Ricardo Engineers have used the latest in design processes and computer aided engineering (CAE) to develop world-class design for their engine and engine components. While the key aim of product development for the current range of engine components has been ‘power without pollution’, each product is individually tested for its safety and efficiency. The 2-, 3-, 4-, and 6 Cylinder engine aims to meet the needs of end users and customers through fuel efficiency and reduced emission.