India won 15 Medals at the International Exhibition for Young Inventors 2018 (IEYI-2018)

Faridabad, 23rd October 2018 – Foundation for Glocal Science Initivatives (FGSI) successfully organised the the 14th edition of International Exhibition for Young Inventors 2018 (IEYI-2018), Asia’s largest science competition, Held at Taj Vivanta, Faridabad 17th to 20th October 2018.

In IEYI 2018 India won 15 Medals. 14 countries participated in International Science event (Thailand, Indonesia, Russia, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Japan, Singapur including India) showcased innovative science projects. The Award Ceremony of the event was on 20th October, 2018 & the awards was presented to Participants by Ambassador Mr Chung-Kwang Tien, Representative,Taipei Economic & Cultural Centre, in India and Taiwan Tourism Bureau.

FGSI is dedicated to promotion of innovative science thinking among the Indian students and provide them with platforms to showcase their science talent at National and International fairs across the globe. They have a vision to reach out to over 100000 students by 2018 and encourage their creativity with mentors. Commercial ideas get intellectual property protection and start-ups will be seeded where there is potential.

