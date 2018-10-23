Natural Source Vitamin E Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Sales and Forecast By 2024

The increasing cost of health care facilities has fueled the health-consciousness among consumers and grown the demand for nutritive foods, like dietary supplements, etc. Further, the growing demand for nutritive foods is expected to complement the growth of natural vitamin E market.

The high cost of vitamin E products are expected to be a notable hindering factor for the overall market, especially for the price-conscious masses all over developing economies. Numerous vendors are indulging in research and development initiatives aimed at exploring alternative sources for delivering deodorized distillates. However, no significant results have been obtained.

Market Segmentation

Asia-pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate, during 2017-2022(the forecast period), due to the growing preference for healthy foods. The North American region has the highest share of natural vitamin E market, followed by Europe. The natural vitamin E has a variety of applications, such as it is used as a dietary supplement, fortified/functional food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, animal feed. The major forms of natural vitamin E alpha, beta, gamma, delta forms are tocopherol &tocotrienol. Delta- and gamma-tocotrienols are the most active forms, as they offer great health benefits. Further, the alpha-tocopherol is the least preferred form among all, due to its interfering characteristic i.e the absorption of other forms of vitamin E, including other tocopherols and tocotrienols that are needed for heart and cognitive health.

High Cost of Vitamin E Products to Hamper Market Growth

Major Market Players:

Key players operating in the global natural source vitamin E market are BASF SE (Germany), DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midlands Company (U.S.), Beijing Gingko Group (China), Wilmar Spring Fruit Nutrition Products Co. Ltd. (China), Davos Life Science (Singapore), FenchemBiotek (China), Zhejiang Worldbestve Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Eisai Food and Chemical (Japan), and Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd. (Japan).

Global natural source vitamin E market: by product type Tocopherol, Tocotrienol; Global natural source vitamin E market: by application – Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Others.

