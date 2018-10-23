Radio Frequency Component Production, Emerging Technologies and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2022

Market Scenario:

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Global Radio Frequency Component market has been valued at USD ~16 Billion by the end of forecast period with CAGR of ~16% during forecast period 2016 to 2022.Radio frequency components are the essential components required by communication devices for its significant operation services. The advancements in technology and its ability to fit in small size of radio frequency components are the factors driving the growth of this market. with advancements in mobile telecommunication network (3G and 4G), the market is estimated to witness high demand for tuners and switchers with an objective to offer precise functionality to other radio frequency devices such as demodulators, and power amplifiers. Though, the radio frequency components market is witnessing high growth, the market is also facing a challenge as it requires investment from vendors for the production of radio frequency components.

The factor that affects this market is its capability to fit in very small sizes in the applications. With increasing network of universal mobile telecommunications system (3G), the market has witnessed high demand for switches and tuners due to their supporting feature to provide precise functionality to the other main RF devices such as power amplifiers, and demodulators. The major driving factors for growth of radio frequency component market are the rapid technological advancements in wireless communication and the increasing adoption of consumer electronics such as smartphones, set top box and smart television among others.

The global Radio frequency component market is expected to grow from USD ~6 Billion in 2016 to USD~ 16 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of ~16%. The growth of this market can be constrained by factors such as the growing installed base of the barcode system in several industries and low awareness of radio frequency components. The growth is also restrained because of comparatively higher expenditures as compared to the barcode systems.

Among all materials used in radio frequency components, the silicon or silicon doped components are inefficient to support frequencies greater than 2.5 GHz and long term evolution technologies. Due to this, the players in the industry are performing extensive research & development for designing of components using other materials such as gallium arsenide, indium phosphide and nitride among others. However, high resistivity silicon is foreseen as a promising substrate for radio frequency integrated circuits and mixed signal applications. The high resistivity silicon substrate has demonstrated superior characteristics for integration of high quality passive elements such as inductors and for reduction of cross signalling between circuits blocks integrated on same silicon chip.

key players:

Qorvo Inc. (U.S.)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Tsinghua Unigroup (China)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Broadcom Limited (U.S.)

Vectron International, Inc. (U.S.)

Danaher Corp. (U.S.)

WIN Semiconductors Corp. (Taiwan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

“Among all components, amplifiers is expected to record the highest growth owing to the wide acceptance of smartphones enabled with both 3G and 4G networks. The increase in adoption of amplifiers will also be favorably dependent on the growing concept of LTE network. The amplifiers are also called the intermediate frequencies as the amplification usually occurs at a frequency lower than the signal frequency. Tubes such as two-cavity klystrons are used as amplifiers at high level transmitting purposes. Antenna switches are also expected to record a growth owing to the increase in experimentation to switch architectures in the smartphones. The modulators & demodulators are useful for generating a broadcast radio frequency signal that can be fed into a televisions aerial or a coaxial connector. The multi-channel radio frequency modulators are usually used in home audio/video distribution devices such as DVD player, VCR and others.”

Market Research Future Analysis shows that Asia Pacific is the major contributor for the growth and development of the radio frequency components market with many RF component manufacturers and suppliers. North America and Europe are expected to have high demand in the Radio frequency components market with growing use of electronic device for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Radio frequency component market is being studied for areas such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the radio frequency component market owing to huge number of early technology adopters and the highly established telecom sector in the North American region. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience a growth owing to the rise in consumer disposable income which is projected to lead to increase in adoption of consumer electronic products with connectivity features. Europe is expected to experience huge demand of radio frequency component market with increasing use of electronic devices for industrial, commercial and residential purposes.

