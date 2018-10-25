A new era for exchanges: Crypto Derivatives Ecosystem

These are divisive times. Be it politics, culture or even technology, there is an ongoing ‘us vs. them’ paradigm taking hold of the narrative as one side seems to be in fundamental disagreement with the other. Take Bitcoin for instance: there are those who hold it to be the progenitor of the second coming of the Internet, the future of money and the revolution that will give power back to the people and then there are those who find ‘so-called Internet money’ to be nothing more than a hype, a bubble waiting to burst or worse, a Ponzi scheme with no actual value.

Blockchain, the technology upon which Bitcoin is based has not restricted itself to the creation of more Bitcoin copies but extended to various domains and there is a flurry of startups in its wake that are creating and delivering products & services using this tech either directly or indirectly. The question is though, Bitcoin and Blockchain are intricately tied together; can one succeed without the other? Perhaps not, and therefore businesses built around cryptocurrencies and blockchain cannot have the same divisive approach that politicians seem to have been employing of late to garner support. To succeed, cryptocurrencies need more adoption and that will only happen when those who do not believe in ‘virtual currencies’ become a part of the crypto landscape. One fintech startup seems to have hit this right on point with their project, idap.io, an upcoming crypto exchange.

Talking with the company’s CEO AwanishRajan and CTO Murali Thakur, both engineers turned traders turned crypto enthusiasts, you realise that the product they are building is not quite like anything available today in the market. “We are bringing the first-ever complete derivatives ecosystem for crypto assets with idap.io,” says Awanish, an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institution, IIT-Madras who as a trader braved through the 2008 financial crisis. For those unfamiliar with the crypto sphere, derivatives will be the first step towards scaling new heights in terms of trading volume and market capitalization for crypto markets. Why so? “Derivatives introduce the ability to hedge, speculate and diversify a portfolio. You sell one contract and buy another; all your eggs are now not in one basket, so you can manage your risks effectively. With the freedom to trade in multiple instruments, there is a chance of furthering profit potential. This freedom ushers in more participants, helps strengthen trade volumes and thus deepens the liquidity of the market,” explains Awanish.

Derivatives of cryptocurrencies are not unheard of, in fact, there are a few exchanges offering Futures or swaps. “But these are limited offerings, not covering numerous types of crucial derivative instruments. And this incomplete derivatives market is just for just BTC or ETH,” says the CTO, Murali adding, “As of now, there is no consolidated marketplace for crypto derivatives. More so, the product offerings do not cater to members of other cryptocurrencies. We want traders to have one exchange where they trade Futures, spreads, options or swaps for any major coin or token. That is what we are bringing to the table with the idap.io platform.” Murali hails from IIT-Roorkee, a sister institute to Awanish’s alma mater.

A closer look at the platform features and the overall design philosophy reveals something interesting. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts have been known to oppose Wall Street money entering crypto; many went so far to even blame the CME Bitcoin Futures for crashing the markets in January. Yet idap.io offers features and functionality that will attract traditional traders and institutional investors. The co-founders have sound reasons for making their exchange the way it is. “We have been traders for many years. I traded in capital markets before I discovered and researched about Bitcoin. As I switched over to crypto, I faced the same issues many fellow traders had to face: a lack of choices in trading instruments, the absence of advanced tools, no sophisticated and customizable interfaces, and the buckling down of the exchanges under a highly volatile run of the market,” relates the CEO.

“Our design philosophy is simple: this has to be the most trader-friendly exchange. And not just for those already a part of the crypto community or those who migrated from traditional trading but for everyone, whether a noob or veteran or someone looking to take the leap from traditional markets to crypto trading,” adds Murali. This rings true with idap.io’s stand-out platform features IDAP Trader, IDAP Simulator and the Master Account.

The Desktop Trading Interface-IDAP Trader supports multi-monitor setups, letting a trader create a custom workspace with the convenience of organizing all the data, charts and trades cleanly across multiple screens, while seamlessly executing orders using the ‘point-and-click’ ladder trading offered by the interface. IDAP Simulator, a ‘Simulated Trading Environment’ uses real-time market data, while letting a user trade without betting any real cryptos. Great for beginners to train and develop a market sense before staking real coins. More so, professionals can design, deploy and test new trade strategies using the simulator. With the Master Account System, idap.io stands to wow Proprietary Trading Firms looking to taste the profits in crypto markets. A Master Account holder can create multiple sub-accounts that are ‘trade-only’ and withdrawals and deposits are allowed only for the Master Account. This functionality suits well for trading firms that employ hundreds of individual traders within their institution. Moreover, since a Master Account holder may charge trading fees on the sub-accounts, the founders see new trading firms opening in light of this innovative platform feature.

“Blockchain as a technology is a purveyor of freedom and regained control. Using cryptos, a business today can look at being global with their product or service. This was not easy in the past. We made idap.io inclusive because old-school traders, investors who have been in this for last 30 or 40 years, they ought to enter crypto and maybe catering to their style is a good start to encourage this. At the same time, we want new crypto enthusiasts to learn to trade, develop a market sense and not just ‘buy and HODL’. Our platform is an effort to fuel adoption, to make crypto trading accessible for all grades of investors,” stress the two founders. In a world of divisiveness, a platform offering inclusivity is a refreshing change to see.