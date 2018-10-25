Air Curtains and Unit Heaters Market Trends and Application Forecast 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Air Curtains and Unit Heaters Market: By Type (Recirculating, Non-Recirculating); By Distribution Channel (Distributors, Contractors and Others); By End User (Commercial, Industrial and Others) and By Country (U.S., Canada) – (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by low capital and installation costs, high reliability and ease of staying in the U.S. and Canada.

The southwestern region of the U.S. contributed the largest market share for U.S. Air Curtains Market and is anticipated to reach 149.1 K shipments by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.9%. However, the Mid-Atlantic region contributed the most to U.S. Unit Heaters Market and is expected to reach 50.4 k shipments by 2023 at a CAGR of 13.90%. When it comes to Canada, Central Canada stood first in shipments for both Air Curtains and Unit Heaters Market and is anticipated to make 109.5 k and 78.4 k shipments at a CAGR of 2.7% and 6.3% respectively, by 2023. While the highly diversified technology innovations and world-leading industrial output of the country are the major factors of growth in the U.S., the government encouragement to adopt air curtains by offering financial incentives to businesses that purchase or rent air curtains, resulting in buyer inclination in Canada. The key applications include commercial and industrial, among others.

Selected Value Chain Analysis done in the full report

•The market share analysis has been executed for all the air curtains and unit heater providers at both the global and country level. There were different parameters incorporated to understand the outreach of product and service providers. Some of these parameters include the company’s revenue, product & service portfolio, developments specific to air curtains and unit heaters, geographic presence, distributors, sales channel and a few others.

•These companies offer a wide range of products and services, tailored to fit the requirements of end users, thereby augmenting their respective positions in the market.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

•The industrial and construction sectors are rapidly growing with time and boosting the adoption of Air curtains and unit heaters in the country.

•The capability of Air curtains to minimize the infiltration of airborne contaminants in high traffic conditions has driven the National Sanitation Foundation to approve the deployment of air curtains into the food service industry for insect and pest control.

•Moreover, the use of Air curtains in food and beverages industry improved the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) system which is made mandatory by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for meat and juice as an effective measure of food safety to safeguard public health.

•Air curtains are increasingly deployed in commercial buildings to avoid severe building heat losses caused by the air infiltration due to the unintentional entry of outside air, mostly through entrances, resulting in the further increase of power consumption.

•Unit heaters are required extensively across the country, particularly in cold regions that experience low temperatures as well as in the industrial sector where high-temperature processes are utilized. The commercial unit heaters are used for space heating in warehouses, factories, industrial, retail and other sectors.

•The construction of new hotels is a major factor driving the air curtains and unit heaters market in both regions, owing to the competitive environment and high investments that are projected. Hotel management has to look for advanced technology to ensure the highest level of comfort and luxury is offered to their customers.

•Also, the awareness created towards energy efficiency and safety environments coupled with the development of business is increasing the deployment of air curtains in this region.

Key players of Air Curtains and Unit Heaters Market:

•Ingersoll-Rand plc, United Technologies Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Flakt Woods are analyzed to be the dominant Air Curtain manufacturers and suppliers of unit heaters.

•With customers preferring a low noise level air curtain with proficient stream range, these benchmarks have been the major focus for manufacturers in recent years.

•A number of companies in this market, Marley in particular, have looked out for multiple numbers of motors to develop the required output and range while keeping the noise relatively low. Marley has deployed a number of ½ HP models with 3 motors in recent years which have been witnessing growing demand

•Leading Air Curtain Suppliers like Berner and Mitsubishi have deployed air curtains that can be installed horizontally as well as vertically which has been a growing preference for customers.

•With the fluctuating prices and a growing concern for the environment, a number of leading oil heating technologies have entered the market. Unlike older systems, which are often outdated and unclean, modern oil heating can reduce fossil fuel consumption and help mitigate the effects of climate change.

Air Curtains and Unit Heaters Market Report is segmented as indicated below

• Air Curtains and Unit Heaters Market By Type:

1 Non-Recirculating

1.1 Gas Fired

1.2 Hydronic

1.3 Oil-Fired

1.4 Electric

2 Recirculating

2.1 Gas Fired

2.2 Hydronic

2.3 Oil-Fired

2.4 Electric

• Air Curtains and Unit Heaters Market by Distribution Channel

1. Distributors

2. Contractors

3. Installers

4. E-Commerce

• Air Curtains and Unit Heaters Market by Application

1 Commercial

2 Industrial

3 Others

• Air Curtains and Unit Heaters Market By Geography (Covers 2 Countries)

• Air Curtains and Unit Heaters Market By Entropy

Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:

1. Mars Air Systems

2. Powered Aire

3. Modine Manufacturing Company

4. Thermoscreens Inc;

5. Nortek Inc;

6. VTS Group

7. 20+ Companies

