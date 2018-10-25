Laparotomy Sponge Industry Strategies, Margin, Overview, Trends, Vendor To 2025

25 Oct 2018: The global Laparotomy Sponge Market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025. Market is subject to witness a substantial growth in upcoming years due to the ever changing lifestyles, and rising occurrence of abdominal diseases. Further, surging cases of cesarean section deliveries across the globe are influencing the market growth. The laparotomy sponge market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Rising cases of abdominal diseases in geriatric population, leading to frequent need for surgeries is triggering the market growth in the forecast period. Other diseases such as hernia, large bowel obstruction, pancreatitis, and peptic ulcer disease in geriatric population are responsible for frequent visits to the emergency rooms, ultimately propelling growth of the laparotomy sponges market in recent years.

Additionally, growing number of cesarean section deliveries attributed to the factors such as variations in maternal characteristics, financial, communal, and organizational pressures and in few cases errors by healthcare professional. Although, concerns regarding retained surgical item (RSI) that is any form of surgical product similar to a sponge, tool, or an instrument remained inside of the body after the surgery following the completely closing of a wound, is considered as a critical threat to the patient health condition. Most of the times, surgical sponges are probable items retained items after the surgery. Such cases related to retained surgical item (RSI) are restraining the market growth in recent years. Various techniques are deployed for avoiding such incidences such as manual counting, X-ray detection, integration of RFID in laparotomy sponges, and barcode detection.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/laparotomy-sponge-market/request-sample

A laparotomy sponge acts as an absorbent swab that is implemented in clinical processes during operation on the abdominal region. Laparotomy sponge are used in numerous application typically in surgical instruments while preparing an emergency room for a surgery. Production of laparotomy sponge involves both sterilized and non-sterilized packages, providing enough choice to the experts as per the requirement. The laparotomy sponge commonly found in variable size and shapes. Special care has to be taken for avoiding mistakes or accidents in case of leaving behind laparotomy sponges during surgical procedures.

A laparotomy sponge majorly includes absorbent cotton to soak up liquids before washing it completely. A laparotomy sponge is capable of soaking various fluids such as blood and abdominal liquids during surgical procedure, allowing clean and clear surgical area for the surgeon. Along with the use of suction instruments, the laparotomy sponges keep the area of surgery as dry as possible, providing necessary clarity of the area of interest to perform the procedure efficiently. Laparotomy sponges are further used for applying pressure on the area of interest for distributing pressure in order to stop excess of bleeding.

Browse Full Research Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/laparotomy-sponge-market

Application of the laparotomy sponge further extend to the retaining moisture on a given area of surgical site and used as soaked sponge for cleaning purpose. A laparotomy sponge with help of sterile water or saline that helps to diminishing formations from the surgical area. Dampened sponges are also used for manual removal to deliver some form of traction on the tissue for easy grip without harming it with the use of dry cotton. The surgeon uses a soaked laparotomy sponge manually for griping and removing the tissue or organ easily. Laparotomy sponge are becoming more vital components of surgical instruments due to their wide range applications and helping numerous market ventures from key players in the market.

The laparotomy sponge market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the presence of large geriatric population and critical importance to the use of surgical instruments. Asia-Pacific’s market is predicted to hold higher share in the laparotomy sponges market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with growing penetration of laparotomy in healthcare sector and generating substantial investment by market players due to potential opportunities in the region. The key players in the laparotomy sponges industry are Medtronic Plc, Derma Sciences Incorporations, Medical Action Industries Incorporations, Stryker Co., and Premier Enterprises.

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/medical-devices

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Contact Details:

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com