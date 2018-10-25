Pickle Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast | 2023

Pickles Market By Type (Vegetables And Fruits), By Distribution Channel (Departmental Stores, Supermarkets, And Convenience Stores) And By Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

Pickles Market was worth USD xx billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of xx%, to reach USD xx billion by 2023. Pickles is a food item which is made from fruits or vegetables which is preserved with the help of vinegar or brine. Pickles are prepared by dipping vegetables and fruits in vinegar or brine solution stored for some time during which the ingredients enter the pickling process.

Pickles are generally sweet and sour in taste and also come in spicy variants. They primarily have the taste of vegetable or fruit with which it is made. They are eaten both as an accompaniment to main course food items in Indian cuisine and also as a savoury item. Pickles are sometimes served as festival foods on a stick. In countries such as Russia and Ukraine, pickles are used in rassolnik which is a traditional soup.

The driving factors of global Pickles market are health benefits offered by them like improved digestion, source of anti-oxidants which help the body from attack of free radicals, reducing ulcers and others, rising awareness about GMO products and longer shelf life among others. However, the market is constrained by factors like rising awareness about the harmful effects of GMO products. Decreasing usage of preservatives in organic pickles is reducing their shelf life, which is constraining the growth of this market.

The global pickles market is segmented based on distribution channel and type. By distribution channel, the market is divided into departmental stores, supermarkets and convenience stores. By type, the market is segmented into fruits and vegetables. By fruits the market is further divided into cucumber, mango, orange and others. By vegetables the market is further segmented into cabbage, chilli, bell peppers, chilli and others. Vegetables segment is expected to have the largest share owing to its rising consumption in Asian countries during meals.

The Global Pickles market is divided based on geography into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Europe. North America has the leading market for Pickles in the world, which is followed by Asia Pacific and Europe regions. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Free sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/pickles-market-4038/request-sample

Some of the major players in the market are ADF Foods (India), Del Monte Foods (U.S.), Mt. Olive Pickle Company (U.S.), Kraft Foods Inc. (U.S.), Reitzel International (Switzerland), Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (U.S) and Mitoku Company, Ltd. (Japan) among others.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Phone: +1-888-702-9626

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

www.marketdataforecast.com