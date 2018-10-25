Safeguard On Demand Offers To USA Commercial Establishments Bundled Security Packages

Violent crime rates increased at the rate of around 4%, in the year 2016 in USA. Homes, villas, residential areas, and even commercial establishments are also prone to crimes including theft and burglary and most of the criminal cases registered still go unresolved in the country. Fortunately, one of the leading security services in USA, Safeguard On Demand, is now offering bundled security service package for the corporate and commercial establishments and premises. The company is ranked amongst the best security guards in San Diego service providers and hires its guards only after thorough FBI check.

What is Safeguard On Demand Really Offering in its package

The leading amongst all security guard companies in Riverside and California is offering to the business establishments and corporate world bundled security services that have many add-ons and features that make them quite lucrative and affordable security solution. Some of the features of the security service include:

Presence of uniformed as well as undercover security: A client company can also use the undercover security for uncovering incidences of security and disciplinary breaches apart from protecting the employees and valuable holdings of the firm.

CCTV coverage: Safeguard On Demand may also protect premises through CCTV cameras and Orange County mobile patrol security services. The services might be useful for the ware houses and other relevant business establishment areas.

24/7 dispatch:A company can avail the leading security service at anytime. Also on offer is the VIP bodyguard security, corporate event related security, and other kinds of security inputs for specific and different security scenarios.

Talking to media man at a recently held press conference at Fountain Valley, California, the spokes person of the company said “ We try to make the services more affordable while increasing the security inputs”. He also said that the client feedback is crucial towards the improvement of services, while the company always endeavor to include the most modern techniques and tools available, in their security plans.