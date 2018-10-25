Small Cell Network Market 2018 Global Segments, Sales, Supply, Demand, Regional Analysis and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

A small cell is basically a miniature base station that breaks up a cell site into much smaller pieces and is a term that encompasses picocells, microcells, femtocells and can comprise of indoor/outdoor systems. With a macro base station, there is one pipe going into the network with small cells, which breaks the pipe into many pipes. The main goal of small cells is to increase the macro cell’s edge data capacity, speed, and overall network efficiency.

Mobile technologies have particularly created a positive impact on the developed regions. The increase in the mobile data traffic is driven by the rapid adoption of smartphones, which has pushed the telecom operators to provide a superior quality network to their end users. Such high dependence on the usage of mobile data has effectively driven the installation of small cells to reduce the bottle-necks in the available spectrum. Small cells can be installed indoors and outdoors and require minimum infrastructure, thereby reducing the capital expenditure and improving revenues for the service provider.

Small cells are typically used in very densely populated urban areas, such as shopping centers, sports venues, airports, and train stations –anyplace with a huge number of people using data at a given point at given time. Most Small Cell Networks Market infrastructure deployments are targeted for outdoor use today. In contrast, indoor small cell systems may or may not incorporate Wi-Fi or unlicensed LTE bands (LTE-U)/Licensed-Assisted Access (LAA), depending on the capabilities that service providers want to support.

The increase in the adoption of mobile-based technology for various functions by end-users across the world has resulted in a steep increase in the mobile data traffic. The network in selected areas is expected to enable carriers to cope with the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity throughputs. Small cells can be deployed in the licensed and un-licensed spectrum, which helps in providing seamless connectivity to its end users. Such usage of small cells helps in reducing the overall cost of operations, thereby improving revenues.

Major Key Players:

• Airspan Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

• CommScope Inc. (U.S.)

• Cisco Systems, Inc.(U.S.)

• Ericsson (Sweden)

• Hitachi, Ltd.(Japan)

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.(China)

• Nokia (Finland)

• ZTE Corporation (China)

• Qualcomm Telecommunications (U.S.)

• Texas Instruments(U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The global Small Cell Networks Market is led by North America. The mobile network operators are looking for faster, better, and cost-effective solution to upgrade and sustain their mobile backhaul links to keep abreast with the ongoing bandwidth growth and the performance related to 4G wireless services. Qualcomm Telecommunications is partnering with Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) to work on 5G NR-enabled small cell technologies. The collaboration is said to speed up the delivery and global commercialization of 5G NR small cell products and infrastructure by Taiwanese OEMs and ODMs.

The European small cell network is at a constant pace and is anticipated to maintain the same pace over the forecast period 2017-2023. Recently, small cells network has gained attention of operators. Vodafone, in particular, has invested in the technology, with its Dutch operations recently building a new unified communications product for its enterprise customers using small cells from NEC. The market in the Asia Pacific is currently experiencing a quick growth in revenue due to increased penetration of smartphones and the rise in data traffic that is contributing to market growth.

Segmentation:

The smart cell network market is segmented on the basis of type, service, operating environment, end-user, vertical, and region.

On the basis of the type, the market is further classified into femtocell, microcell, picocell, and metro cell. On the basis of the service, the market is further classified into managed services and professional services. The managed services consist of installation and integration, maintenance and support, network planning, and design. On basis of the operating environment, the segment is further classified into indoor and outdoor operating environment. On the basis of the end-user, the segment is further divided into residential, SME, and large enterprises.

Based on the verticals the market is further classified into government, retail, education, energy and power, BFSI, healthcare, and others.

Key Findings:

• Ericsson launches small cell for 5G. Ericsson is introducing the 5G Radio Dot, a small cell radio designed to satisfy the advanced indoor mobile broadband performance requirements demanded by 5G.

• Radio Frequency Systems (RFS), a global designer and manufacturer of total-package solutions for wireless and broadcast infrastructure, recently announced its FDPL Series of ShareLite PCS/AWS-WCS-2.5GHz small cell diplexers. This is RFS’ first product in a complete line of small cell multiplexers that are designed for maximum performance with the smallest size and lowest weight available in the industry.

