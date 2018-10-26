3D Imaging Market Forecast to 2023: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors and Detail Analysis for Business Development

3D Imaging Market Highlights:

3D technology has extensive range of applications in medical, defense, entertainment, security & surveillance, industrial automation, construction, architecture, media & entertainment, industrial automation in which 3D medical imaging is one of the prominent application. An increase in demand for 3D medical imaging and increase in implementation of 3D imaging in machine vision applications of industrial automation is intensely driving the growth of the 3D imaging market.

In addition to this, there is a growing demand for 3D Imaging Market technology in the media and entertainment industry is activating the market growth. 3D imaging systems have become dominant in biometrics, with the invention of fingerprint scanners and 3D face recognition. Increasing use of 3D imaging technology in products such as smartphones, cameras, and televisions is expected to drive the 3D imaging market, use of 3D imaging software in the automation industry is also expected to increase market demand. However, high cost of 3D imaging software and solutions can hamper the market growth.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, global 3D imaging market has been valued at approximately USD 36 Billion by the end of forecast period with approx. 28% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

3D Imaging Market Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the 3D imaging market are- GE Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Company (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Philips Healthcare Informatics Inc. (U.S), Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Able Software Corporation (U.S.), TomTec Imaging Systems GMBH (Germany) among others.

3D Imaging Market Segmentation:

The 3D imaging market has been segmented on the basis of display technologies. 3D display techniques with glasses consists of anaglyph, polarization and eclipse method. In anaglyph system, two images are displayed, one is blue the other is red. The filters on the glasses allows one image at a time to enter each of the eye and the brain does the rest of the function. The drawback of anaglyph system is that users cannot view the color movie when color is used to provide separation and the image quality is also not as good as that of polarized system.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

By hardware segment, 3D imaging market consists 3D sensors. 3D sensors are scarce but are able to determine the vehicle or object in the roadway ahead of the user, and exactly differentiate distance between two vehicles or objects. The need for accurate, three-dimensional non-contact scanning of real-world objects for a medical instrument, in combination with increase popular 3D printers.

By region, MRFR analysis shows that North America region accounts for largest market in 3D imaging market because of high tech medical treatment demand from consumers and 3D imaging various application in industry vertical. Asia-Pacific and Europe region is estimated to be one of the growing market because of huge demand by consumers in improving medical treatment and fetus treatment of pregnant ladies.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of 3D imaging market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The North America is the leader in the 3D imaging market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be one of the growing market in 3D imaging because of densely populated countries like India and China which demands for advance healthcare treatments.

