Depression Devices Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2017 to 2027

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine (NCBI), depression is among the most common mental health problems, affecting near 16 to 20 individuals out of 100 across the world, ranging from chronic low mood known as dysthymia or depression. The disorder is more evident among women and affects geriatrics much more than younger ones. As a result, the demand for devices that aid in overcoming these phases are gaining demand.

There are a number of innovative methods currently being harnessed to treat depression. And according to a study conducted at the Western Sydney University, even smartphone apps can be effective when it comes to fighting depression. The researchers reviewed 18 random and yet controlled trials that contained examination of 22 different smartphone-driven mental health interventions, including 3,400 male and female participants, aged between 18 years to 59 years who complained various depression disorders including bipolar disorder, mild to moderate depression, insomnia, and anxiety. This new digital therapy is expected to restructure the depression devices market, paving way for non-interventional methods via showing the patients their own data on depression. The researchers detected no difference in apps that provided for mindfulness in comparison to any certain mood monitoring program.

Depression is medical illness that affect the lifestyle of the patient, as the patient feel sadness most of the time and also loss interest in interactive in social and personal life. Depression is lead the patient for various physical and emotional problem and separate the patient from daily lifestyle in home and work place. Depression device is unique innovation to maintain the life balance for depression patients, as depression device help the depression patient by providing proper therapy to stimulate melatonin and other stress reducing hormone to recover from depression. The patients which are suffering from insomnia, anxiety and other depression problem use depression device for recovery. The depression device are handheld which stimulate brain to recover from depression. Various therapy is given to patient which are suffering from depression like stimulation therapy, light therapy and others. The depression device are affective as the device is portable and easy to use at point care for the depression patients.

Depression Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Depression device show growth over the forecast period, as the patient pool from depression is increasing over the time period. According to ADAA (Anxiety and Depression Association of America) there are more than 40 million of population of US is suffering from mental problem and depression and the mental problem is more in women as compared to men. The mental problem disorder are shown in age group ranging from 18 and above and in some cases in early childhood also. This depression age group directly affect the country economic as the patient are not able to work with full efficacy and misbalanced the personal lifestyle. The high cost with lack of availability of the product in all the region are the major hindrances of the depression device market.

Depression Devices Market: Overview

Depression device are very affective for patients suffering from various depression such as, persistent depressive disorder, psychotic depression, postpartum depression, major depression, seasonal affective disorder and others. Various public and private research institutes are working for developing more affective device to recover depression patient and connect them to normal lifestyle. The players are also developing more portable device, so that the depression patient can carry the device for point of care in any time.

Depression Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Depression devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is a major market as the major players are present in the region and the patient pool is also increasing every year. Europe is accepting depression device to provide therapy to recover depression device. Asia Pacific is slowing sluggish growth as the healthcare professional are adapting depression device. In, Middle East and Africa the awareness programs are increasing about the product and the medical use for recover depression patients.

Depression Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the players in depression devices market include: Fisher Wallace, MagVenture A/S, Electromedical Products International, Inc., Brainsway Ltd, Neuro-Fitness LLC and Boston Scientific Corporation.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.