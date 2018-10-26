Los Angeles, USA – 26 October 2018 – IDA Design Awards gave the 1st place to the Bobsweep robotic vacuum cleaner and its creator Ali Afrouzi.

The IDA Design Awards was established back in 2007 by a handful of enthusiasts, who were eager to award the designers and engineers who have managed to improve the people’s lives via their inventions. Over time the awards have managed to turn into something much more special and unique and the awards turn into something prestigious indeed. Hence, the nominees and especially the winners really value and respect the awards and have managed to make the most from their inventions indeed.

Well, this year the IDA Design Awards have yet another winner and this is Ali Afrouzi – offering the most innovative as well as genuinely effective robotic vacuum cleaner. This is both in terms of the design as well as the utility – the given option is one of the most efficient solutions out there and, of course, if you are interested in making the most from your day to day chores and floor cleaning in particular, odds are, the given option will turn out to be genuinely invaluable to you in so many more ways than one. Ali Afrouzi is basically the leading designer and the owner of the company and he was thrilled to get this award and about the fact that his invention is so esteemed. Hence, if you are looking for more information about the best robotic vacuum cleaner on the market and need to make sure that you will get the most from the product, the given solution is among the top ones due to a huge number of different options indeed. The awards have proven it time and again and, if you are looking for the definitive way to clean the carpets, this really is it indeed.

The given resource will tell you more about all of the nominees and all the inventions that were present during the awards and you will get a pretty good idea of how the process goes and how you will be able to really discover the products that are worth looking into.

About IDA Design Awards:

IDA Design Awards is an established award that is being given to the best industry designers as well as engineers for their outstanding inventions and solutions. The awards are very thoughtful and reliable and, if you are looking for more information on the matter, feel free to check out the official webpage.

