IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market to reach a market size of $100.5 billion by 2023

According to an Update to the report titled IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market size is expected to reach $100.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 30.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 – 2023).
The application segment is further sub categorized into retail, banking & finance, manufacturing & corporate, residential, government, healthcare, casino & entertainment and others. The BFSI market dominated the IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period. The Entertainment & Casino market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.8% during (2017 – 2023). The Residential market is expected to witness a CAGR of 34% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 30% during (2017 – 2023). The rising security concerns have left no choice for the governments but to adopt surveillance systems and hence, this sector would grow at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on region, IP video Surveillance and VSaaS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America market dominated the IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market by Region in 2016. Currently, IP Surveillance system has witnessed a wide adoption in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The developing market such as Asia-Pacific is also showcasing an inclination towards IP surveillance system, owing to rising security concerns.
Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Canon Inc. is one of the forerunners in the IP Video Surveillance Industry. Companies such as Axis Communications AB, Avigilon Corporation, D-Link Corporation are the key innovators as they have launched many products within the IP video Surveillance landscape. The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe, with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Axis Communications AB, Panasonic Corporation, GeoVision Inc., Canon Inc. (Milestone Systems A/S), Robert Bosch GmbH, Avigilon Corporation, Genetec Inc., D-Link Corporation, Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. and Mobotix AG.
Companies such as Axis Communications AB, Avigilon Corporation, D-Link Corporation are the key innovators as they have launched many products within the IP video Surveillance landscape. Panasonic Corporation was also among the top players in IP video Surveillance industry, however, recent acquisition of one of its subsidiary, Panasonic Cloud Management Service Europe B.V. (PCMSEU) by Eagle Eye Networks, Inc., affected the market positioning of Panasonic Corporation.
