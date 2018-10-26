Muthoot Pappachan Group Celebrates Blue Soch Of Passionate Youth Through A Special Film

India, October 25, 2018: Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG), a diversified business conglomerate in the financial services industry and the title sponsor of Kerala Blasters Football Club (KBFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL), have launched a special film celebrating the Blue Soch of the Indian youth, passionate about football. With the theme of ‘play your passion to perfection’, the film communicates the Group’s vision of empowering human ambitions and raising the quality of football in the country by nurturing the young talent in India.

MPG has been the title sponsor of the Kerala Blasters Football Club for the past five years now and is associated with the sport in more than one way. Muthoot Pappachan Group also nurtures a football academy by the name of Muthoot Football Academy (MFA) whose objective is to scout and train youngsters that have the passion and skills for football. Located in Kochi, MFA recognizes the passion of talented kids and empowers them to achieve their dreams by providing international coaching and training facilities through a curriculum prepared by foreign coaches. All facilities provided to the students are free of cost.

Speaking on the launch of the film, Mr. Thomas Muthoot, Director, Muthoot Pappachan Group, said, “Playing grounds are one of the very few platforms where all the differences of language, religion and culture remain neutral and nothing divides the true spirit of sportsmanship. MPG has always believed in and supported the Blue Soch of individuals who strive to surpass all hindrances to realize their dreams. This special film serves as an affirmation of our credo of ‘empowering human ambitions’. On the same lines, it remains our unwavering resolve to unearth the football talent from the grassroots of the country and assist them to produce the future stars of football for India.”

The film, shot in the untamed picturesque rural locations of Allepy, Kerala, depicts a young group of boys seeking innovative ways against all odds to play football, a sport that they feel so passionate about and are ready to go the extra mile for it. The enthralling music and the scenic views of the two and a half minutes film take the viewers on a journey to the lush backwaters of the God’s own country. The film exemplifies the aspiration and talent that the Indian youth possesses for football. Seven students from Muthoot Football Academy have acted in the film after undergoing two weeks of rehearsals and training.

Link for the film : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAXPqNQKCso