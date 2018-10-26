STMicroelectronics’ Latest 32-Bit MCUs Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 26, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the new STM32F373 32-bit MCUs from STMicroelectronics in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The STM32F373 family of 32-bit MCUs from STMicroelectronics offers a rich set of analog peripherals for use in applications that need to provide a low-noise, accurate interface to sensor signals.

Based on the high-performance Arm® Cortex®-M4 RISC core operating at a frequency of up to 72MHz, the STM32F373 features up to 256kbytes of Flash memory, up to 32kbytes of SRAM and an extensive range of enhanced I/Os and peripherals.

The analog peripherals supporting signal-chain functions include a 12-bit ADC with class-leading 5Msamples/s performance, three true 16-bit sigma-delta ADCs, fast comparators, a two-channel DAC and a single-channel DAC, and an uncommitted programmable gain amplifier.

The MCU also features a low-power real-time clock, nine general-purpose 16-bit timers, two general-purpose 32-bit timers and three basic timers.

