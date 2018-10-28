Compassion: The New Treatment for Cancer Patients

Irving, TX, Oct 08, 2018– Choice Cancer Care has discovered that a treatment plan filled with compassion can help patients never lose hope in their journey to overcoming cancer. Continuing to stay true to their founder’s patient-centric philosophy has made this cancer center a place of refuge for cancer patients.

In 1989, Dr. Gregory Echt opened his first cancer clinic. He became wellknown as a committed and kind-hearted physician. Throughout the years he has seen advancements in cancer treatments and brought them to his patients in a convenient setting. Echt states “These new alternatives mean nothing if you can’t bring them to patients in a convenient setting that makes sense as a viable option for their care.”

Compassion has ruled as a dedicated and committed team of doctors and nurses all work harmoniously to provide the best care to the patients of Choice Cancer Care. Taking time to learn about each patient and understanding the uniqueness of all cancer diagnoses has led this compassionate team since the beginning.

Choice Cancer Care strives each day to provide patients with exceptional care by getting to know them and their families. They consider the diagnoses, the patient’s wishes, and the patient’s lifestyle. Encouragement is given to ask any questions a patient or family member may have. The patient is the number one priority. From the considerate voice on the phone to the team of doctors committed to exceptional care, it’s all a part of the complete vision of Choice Cancer Care.

Providing compassionate care to patients includes a commitment to leadership. Leadership is seen through all workings of the Choice Cancer Care centers. The smiles on everyone’s face, the compassionate voices of nurses and doctors, and the quality of care received make Choice Cancer Care the place to receive cancer treatment in Texas. At Choice Cancer Care, a patient is not defined by their cancer. They are defined by the wonderful places they hold in their communities.

About Choice Cancer Care

Choice Cancer Care is an independent, physician-owned cancer center network. Dr. Gregory Echt, a radiation oncologist with over two decades of experience, is the founder of Choice Cancer Care. Choice Cancer Care is among the busiest practices in the country for brachytherapy, or prostate seed implant therapy – a cancer treatment plan for prostate cancer that provides remarkable success rates and fewer life-limiting side effects.