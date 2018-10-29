AIRPARK COLLISION CENTER HONORED AS A TOP 100 HIGHEST RATED COMPANY IN ARIZONA BY TOP RATED LOCAL®

Scottsdale, Arizona (October 23, 2018) — Airpark Collision Center is excited to announce that they have been honored on the list of 100 highest rated companies in Arizona by Top Rated Local®, a 5 pillar experience-based rating system that analyzes ratings and reviews from hundreds of verified review sites online and then ranks businesses based on their overall Rating Score™.

Among companies with outstanding ratings and reviews in Arizona, Airpark Collision Center ranked 56th on the list.

“We realize we are one of the few collision repair facilities to invest in training and equipment, but we are committed to safe, proper repairs, and keeping abreast of the latest industry trends.” Tina Small, shop owner”.

“Winning a Top Rated Local award is a true acknowledgment of exceptional customer service, as it directly reflects the opinions of the customers. I congratulate Airpark Collision Center on this significant achievement,” said JB Kellogg, co-founder of Top Rated Local. “

The total number of verified review sites, average overall star rating a business has on those sites, and total number of ratings/reviews they have posted on those sites all play a role in the overall Rating Score calculation. The more ratings/reviews a business has posted on verified review sites for a high average overall star rating, the higher the Rating Score. The highest possible Rating Score is 100.

The 100 businesses on the 2018 list all have a Rating Score of 99.0 or higher and a star rating of 4.9 or higher. Among the 770,000 businesses reviewed on Top Rated Local, the average Rating Score is 74.076 and the average star rating is 4.52, making the 2018 Top Rated Local award winners in Arizona an extremely impressive group. The full list of 2018 award winners can be found at https://www.topratedlocal.com/awards/region/arizona

About Airpark Collision Center

Airpark Collision Center has been a family owned auto body paint repair shop since 2006. Airpark Collision Center was started by a technician with over 25 years of experience. His vision was creating a repair facility that took pride in their work, served customers honestly, and completed repairs on time. Since opening, Airpark Collision Center has retained much of its original staff, which speaks to our quality consistency.

About Top Rated Local®

Top Rated Local analyzes ratings and reviews from hundreds of verified review sites online and ranks businesses based on their overall Rating Score™. This allows consumers to quickly and confidently find Top Rated Local businesses in their area. Top Rated Local is built upon 5 pillars of the customer experience and created to empower both businesses and consumers. This system was built to solve the everyday problem of fake reviews, competitor reviews, slanderous comments, blackmail, and acts of interference of business from competition.

