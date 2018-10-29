Dog Food Market Trends, Constraint and Their Impact on Global Industry 2017-2024

The report offers complete insights of Dog Food Market based on historical study and evaluates future projections for the period 2017-2024. Further, the report covers current market share, growth, trends and forecast for the involved market segments along with the impact of drivers & restraints and potential opportunities for these segments. The report also analyses the competitive profiling of major players including their company overview, financials, product portfolio and recent developments.

Dog food is defined as the food specifically designed for consumption by dogs to meet their nutritional requirements. Dogs have sharp, pointed teeth, and their digestive system is adapted for the consumption of meat. Hence, most of the dog foods are made of up animal grade ingredients. In addition, these dog foods are available in wide product ranges such as premium, economy and mid-range products to suit the buyer’s capacity to spend on their pets.

The major drivers for fueling the demand of dog food are urbanization, increasing trend of nuclear families and increasing population of dogs as pets and humanization of street dogs.

The rise in the purchasing power of the urban youths has also contributed to the growth in this sector. The growing trend of nuclear families has influenced people to have dogs at pets in their homes and societies. Owing to their lifestyles which is very hectic, they opt for readymade dog food to fulfill the nutritional requirements of their dogs. The increasing awareness regarding pet health and pet humanization has also influenced buying decisions and advanced the growth of the dog food market.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. The report classifies the market into different segments based on Products. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as Big Heart Pet Brands, Blue Buffalo Co Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive, Effem México SA de CV, Fressnapf Tiernahrungs GmbH, MaltaCleyton SA de CV, Mars, MPM Products Ltd., Nestlé Purina PetCare Co., Procter & Gamble, Vitakraft-Werke Wührmann & Sohn GmbH & Co KG and others. Geographically, the Dog Food market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

