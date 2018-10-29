Future of the Global Dairy Herd Management Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2025: Radiant Insights, Inc

October 29, 2018: In 2017, the global Dairy Herd Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Dairy Herd Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dairy Herd Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Valley Agriculture Software (U.S.)
- Dairy Master (Ireland)
- Afimilk (Israel)
- Sum-It Computer Systems (U.K.)
- SCR Dairy (Israel)
- GEA Group (Germany)
- DeLaval (Sweden)
- BouMatic (U.S.)
- Lely Holdings (Netherlands)
- Infovet (India)
To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-dairy-herd-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Hardware and Systems
- Standalone Software
- On-premise Software
- Web-based/Cloud-based Software
Market segment by Application, split into
- Reproduction Management
- Animal Comfort
- Calf Management
- Feeding Management
- Milk Harvesting
- Heat Stress Management
- Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Dairy Herd Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware and Systems
1.4.3 Standalone Software
1.4.4 On-premise Software
1.4.5 Web-based/Cloud-based Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Dairy Herd Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Reproduction Management
1.5.3 Animal Comfort
1.5.4 Calf Management
1.5.5 Feeding Management
1.5.6 Milk Harvesting
1.5.7 Heat Stress Management
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Dairy Herd Management Market Size
2.2 Dairy Herd Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Dairy Herd Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Dairy Herd Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
To Browse Full Research Report @:
https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-dairy-herd-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
About Radiant Insights:
Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc
Contact Person: Michelle Thoras
Email: sales@radiantinsights.com
Phone: (415) 349-0054
Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com
0 Comment