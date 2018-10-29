Melriya Technical Solutions – Amongst the Top Electronics Companies in UAE

The advancement in engineering and technology has introduced lots of electronic devices that we all use in our daily lives either for luxury or for essence.Such all electronic devicescontain at least one or more Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). But, since everything in this world has an expiry date, the PCBs also may degrade and stop performing over a period of usage. Since those are the essential and primary components of your expensive electronic devices, you must get those repaired from a reliable company. For such requirementsin the UAE, consult us at Melriya Technical Solutions. We are one of the top companies in UAE for printer board repair. We repair almost every type of domestic or commercial electronic product and device.

We have specialization in repairing the electronic products of almost every renowned brand such as Siemens, ABB, Allen Bradley, Eurotherm,Yaskawa, Bosch, Sony, Kawaski, and much more. We have the team of engineers, who hold expertise and specialization in their domain.We have so far catered our services in various top government and private sector industries in UAE. We offer multiple innovative and creative quality solutions to our clients.We were founded in 2009 and are pioneers in providing our services.You can hire us for a complete commercial project of electronic device maintenance for a period, or also contact us as and when required.You may also contact us for the annual service contractsfor small to bulk work basis with very nominal charges.

Since we are one of the best Electronics company in UAE, all our staff and workers undergo the required trainingand hold specialization to execute our projects.For providing the delivery of best quality work to our customers, we ensure that the machines and accessories repaired by us go through multiple rounds of quality assurance and testing. We also offer warranty for the repair of the PCBs to ensure that our customers do not face any kind of hurdles post availing our services. We understand the business requirements of our clients and assure to repair the PCBs in the least possible time.

Contact US:-

Melriya Technical Solutions LLC

ADDRESS :PO BOX 127131,OFFICE 206,

ABU GHAZALEH BUILDING,AL QUOZ ,

DUBAI, U.A.E.

TEL :+971-4-3791970

MOB :+971505958093

FAX :+971-4-3791971

EMAIL:MELRIYA@EIM.AE

WEBSITE:www.melriya.com