Seat Actuation Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Analysis Forecast to 2021

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest report reveals that the global commercial aircraft seat actuation market is set to proliferate exponentially at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2016 to 2021. The increasing investments into the enhancement of passenger experience by the aviation industry leaders are likely to favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The increasing demand for lightweight seat designs due to fuel efficiency has opened avenues of growth opportunities for the commercial aircraft seat actuation market participants. Additionally, the growing demand for new aircrafts is another factor responsible for accelerating the expansion of the market.

The market exhibits enormous potential at this point and is poised to catalyze revenue creation through the assessment period. Some of the factors responsible for the market proliferation include the adoption of electric actuators, rising demand in the emerging countries, etc. However, factors such as an increase in competitive inexpensive carriers, industry regulations, etc. are expected to hold the proliferation of the market across the review period.

Major Key Players

Bühler Motor,

Crane Aerospace & Electronics,

Enivate,

Global AirWorks,

Zodiac Aerospace,

Airworks, Dornier Technology,

Nook Industries,

PGA Electronics,

UTC Aerospace.

Industry News:

In March 2018, Adient, an aviation and automotive parts manufacturer focused on automotive seating, and the U.S. based Boeing jointly presented seating solutions at AIX in Hamburg, Germany, from 10th to 12th of April.

In July 2018, Astronics PGA, solutions provider for VVIP, VIP, business jets, and commercial aviation, entered into a contract with Jamco, a leader in the aviation industry for providing next-generation seat motion and lighting systems for Jamco’s Venture seat program.

Regional and Country Analysis

By region, the global commercial aircraft seat actuation market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is likely to remain a highly lucrative market in the forthcoming years. The growth trajectory of the regional market is guided by the developments introduced by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Union (EU). Additionally, the presence of aircraft seat actuator manufacturers in the region is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

The commercial aircraft seat actuation market in North America is anticipated to witness a surge in demand and exhibit significant growth over the next couple of years. Meanwhile, the market in Asia Pacific is set to register a strong CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa market resonates strong growth opportunities which are attributable to the massive air traffic and booming aviation industry. Furthermore, the increased investments by the key players in the region for the development of the commercial aircraft seat actuation market is also anticipated to accelerate the revenue creation for market players.

Market Segmentation:

By seat type, the commercial aircraft seat actuation market has been segmented into first class, business class, premium economy class, and economy class.

By aircraft type, global commercial aircraft seat actuation market is segmented into WBA, NBA, and RTA.

By actuator type, the commercial aircraft seat actuation market has been segmented into hydraulic and electromechanical systems.

By mechanism type, the global commercial aircraft seat actuation market is segmented into linear and rotary.

By fit, the commercial aircraft seat actuation market has been segmented into line fit and retrofit.

For example, the business class seat actuation systems accounted for a market share of 32% ($48 million) in 2014. This can be attributed to the growing demand for premium air travel across the globe. In 2013, Nuremberg, Bühler Motor, and Dornier Technologie collaborated to develop PAXCOM, the next-generation aircraft seat actuation system. It is an innovative solution for integrated seat actuation for business class and first class aircraft seats. In addition, it ensures a reduction in aircraft noise by 30%, is lightweight, and enables cost savings.