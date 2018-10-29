Smartphone Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Smartphones have become a necessity rather than luxury. More than half of the global population own smartphones. It is a comprehensive, portable device which helps in communication, data storage, and gives accessibility to huge data available from around the world. Smartphones have substituted technologies such as large desktop computers, expensive cameras, and landline phones. Presently, smartphones are available at much lower price than they were five years ago; therefore, people of all income groups can afford them. This has increased sales of smartphones across the globe.

Smartphones are available in various sizes, price range, and supports different operating systems. People use smartphone not only for calls but also for browsing, storing data, and clicking photographs. Smartphone penetration has increased in the last two years. The smartphone market has reached market maturity in some countries.Growing dependency on smartphones for organizing work and personal data and affordability of the device is driving the market. Additionally, opportunity for further smartphone penetration in developing regions such as Asia, Africa, and the Middle East is anticipated to propel the smartphone market.

The global smartphone market is segmented based on operating system, distribution channel, RAM size, price range, size, and region. In terms of operating system, the market is segmented into Android, iOS, and Windows. Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into online channel and offline channel. The offline channel segment is further bifurcated into single store and multi-store. In terms of price range, the market is divided into below US$ 100, US$ 100-200, US$ 200–500, US$ 500 and above. Based on RAM size, the market is categorized into below 2GB, 2GB–4GB, and up to 8GB.

Smartphone manufacturers use a combination of both online and offline platforms for the sale of their devices. However, as of 2017, the offline platform (single and multi-brand store) was a highly preferred distribution channel. Among single and multi-brand stores, people prefer buying smartphones from multi-brand stores as these stores offer various discounts on devices.

Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand significantly due to the presence of leading players such Xiaomi Corporation, One Plus Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.The smartphone market is witnessing decline in revenue and shipment due to market maturity in some countries. People in several countries are not frequently replacing their older phones. They prefer repairing and refurbishing their devices, which is adversely impacting the smartphone market.