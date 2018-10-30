Animal Feed Enzymes Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

This report researches the worldwide Animal Feed Enzymes market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Animal Feed Enzymes breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Animal feed enzymes are gaining importance as they play an important role in improving feed digestibility, cost reduction, nutrient absorption, and better performance. Enzymes are achieving popularity as they are replacing antibiotics for the improved health and performance of livestock.

In the world, the main manufacturers include Novozymes, DuPont (Danisco), AB Enzymes, DSM, Aum Enzymes, BASF, CHR.Hansen, Soufflet Group and so on. Novozymes is the biggest manufacturer in the world, in 2016 it sold 72.59 K MT feed enzymes. The market concentration isn’t relatively dispersed, the top 3 manufacturers totally take about 34% share of the global market.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Animal Feed Enzymes market size will increase to 1640 Million US$ by 2025, from 1130 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Animal Feed Enzymes.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Animal Feed Enzymes capacity, production, value, price and market share of Animal Feed Enzymes in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Novozymes

DuPont(Danisco)

AB Enzymes

DSM

Aum Enzymes

BASF

CHR.Hansen

Soufflet Group

SEB

Kemin

Yiduoli

Adisseo

Longda Bio-products

Sunhy Group

Beijing Smistyle

Beijing Challenge Group

Sunson

Youtell Biochemical

Animal Feed Enzymes Breakdown Data by Type

Phytases

Carbohydrases

Proteases

Other

Animal Feed Enzymes Breakdown Data by Application

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Aquaculture

Other

Animal Feed Enzymes Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Animal Feed Enzymes capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Animal Feed Enzymes manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

