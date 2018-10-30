Global Kidney Cancer Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Increasing government awareness programs are going to intensify kidney cancer market”

Global Kidney Cancer Market is expected to grow with a significant market growth during forecast period 2018-2023. The market is growing due to increasing incidence of kidney cancer globally and rising unhealthy lifestyle habits such as smoking and alcohol consumption. The global kidney cancer is segmented into the basis of cancer type, cancer cell, and therapy and by diagnosis method. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, and analyst insights of the market.

According to American Medical Association, the total incident cases of the kidney cancer in 2015 were more than 425,000 with a growth of 52.6% as compared to 2005 globally. Kidney cancer has high prevalence especially in European countries hence, Europe is expected to dominate the global kidney cancer market. European market is rising due to high prevalence of kidney cancer in the UK, France, Germany and other European countries. As per Cancer Research UK, total cases of the kidney cancer registered were 12,500 in 2015 and it was the 13th most common cancer of death in the UK. According to American Medical Association in 2015, it is 6th cancer ranked by number of incidences in France, Spain, and Poland whereas it is 7th in Russia and 8th in Germany.

North America and Asia-Pacific are also expected to have a major market share during the forecast period. High consumption of Tabaco is one of the major factors for kidney cancer in the region. As per the Tobacco Atlas, China is the one of the leading countries in per capita cigarette consumption globally with about 2,250 cigarettes per person in a year. Most of the major countries except India has high consumption of cigarettes as estimates about 5.8 trillion cigarettes were consumed globally in 2014. In Australia, as per Cancer Australia, estimated cases of the kidney cancer in 2018 will be about 3,600 which is about 2.6% of all new cancer cases. Estimated death due to kidney cancer in Australia is 1,070 in 2018 with a chance of 75% of survival for 5 years.

In the US as per National Cancer Institute, it is the 8th leading cancer in 2017 with a share of nearly 4%. The total cases related to kidney cancer registered were about 44,000. Rising geriatric population base is also motivating the market. As per National Cancer Institute, about 75% of the total patient had age more than 55 years with the median age of diagnosis 64 years in the US. Similarly, median age of the death is 74 years and more than 88% of the people had age more than 55 years.

