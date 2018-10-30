PE Electrical and Computer Power exam preparation @ www.studyforfe.com

PE Electrical and Computer Power exam is generally the final step in becoming a licensed professional power system engineer. It is designed for students who have passed FE exam (or obtained exemption), completed accredited undergraduate engineering degree from an EAC/ABET or equivalent program and obtained necessary engineering experience. PE exam tests minimum technical competency of engineers in a specific engineering discipline.

NCEES conducts PE exam and allows students to take it two times a year, in April and October. Each exam is 8 hours in duration, comprising of two four-hour sections on same day. There are 40 multiple questions in each session. For accurate and latest eligibility requirements, contact your state licensing board which can vary slightly.

You can increase your chances of passing the exam by preparing effectively. The key to passing PE exam is thorough understanding of relevant concepts and practicing exam style questions. Remember, PE exam also requires understanding of industrial knowledge based on codes and standards which is typically not taught in undergraduate engineering coursework. Therefore, it is important to thoroughly study all topics.

