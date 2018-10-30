Polysomnography Devices Market Widens its Global Footprint for Significant Growth

Polysomnography or sleep study is a diagnostic test for sleep disorders. The polysomnography test records the breathing rate, heart rate, oxygen level in blood, and brain waves. It also records movement of legs and eyes during sleep. Generally, polysomnography is conducted at a sleep disorder unit of a sleep center or at a hospital. For the polysomnography test, patients are asked to come to the sleep center in the evening so that doctors can record their sleep pattern during nights. However, for patients who work in shifts and who are habitual to sleeping during the daytime, the polysomnography test can be conducted during the daytime. Furthermore, to identify sleep disorders, polysomnography test assist to adjust patient’s treatment plan if patient have previously been identified with a sleep disorder.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polysomnography-devices-market.html

Polysomnography observes the patient’s sleep cycle and sleep phases so as to detect if or when the patient’s sleep pattern is disrupted and the reason behind this sleep disruption. Non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep is a normal procedure of falling asleep. It is the beginning of the sleep cycle. Throughout this phase, the patient’s brain waves, which are recorded by a device called electroencephalograph (EEG), slow down significantly. During NREM, unlike later phases of sleep, the patient’s eyes do not move back and forth quickly. After one or two hours of NREM sleep, brain activity of the patient starts again and the REM (rapid eye movement) phase begins. During the REM phase, the maximum number of dreams occur. A normal individual usually goes through four to six sleep cycles in a night, cycling between REM and NREM sleep in around 90 minutes. The REM phase typically expands with every cycle as the night progresses. Sleep disorders can interrupt this normal sleep procedure. Several conditions are observed in patients, after which doctors recommend the polysomnography test, such as unexplained chronic insomnia, unusual behaviors during sleep, REM sleep behavior disorder, narcolepsy, periodic limb movement disorder, sleep apnea, or any other sleep-related breathing disorder. Wide base of patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is one of the major factors boosting the global polysomnography devices market.

The global polysomnography devices market can be segmented based on device type, category of device, application, and geography. Based on device type, the market can be divided into clinical polysomnography devices and ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) devices. Based on category of device, the polysomnography devices market can be divided into Type-I sleep monitors, Type-II sleep monitors, and Type-III sleep monitors. Based on application, the polysomnography devices market can be classified into scientific research institutions, hospitals, clinics, and others.

Based on geography, the global polysomnography devices market can be categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to emerge as a major market for polysomnography devices during the forecast period, due to large patient base in the U.S. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of obesity, economic growth favored by broadening insurance coverage, improving health care infrastructure, and rising disposable income are adding to the pool of sleep apnea patients in North America. Also, significance of early detection of sleep disorder and increase in the prevalence rate of sleep disorder are projected to boost the market in the region during the forecast period. The polysomnography devices market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a steady pace from 2017 to 2025. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a high growth rate between 2017 and 2025, due to increasing awareness about sleep disorders in the region.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42107

Key players operating in the global polysomnography devices market are CleveMed, Inc., Philips Respironics, Compumedics, Ltd., Natus Medical, Inc., Recorders & Medicare Systems Pvt. Ltd., Nox Medical, SOMNOmedics & TNI Medical, Medicom MTD, BMC Medical, Dr. Langer Medical GmbH, and CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/