Fiber Optic Cable Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Analysis Forecast to 2025

Market Highlights:

Fiber optic cables comprise glass or plastic threads of wires with the capacity to transfer data at high speeds. It is preferred by telecommunication companies and consumers owing to its high data volume capacity. The lightweight nature of these cables coupled with their low susceptibilty to noise and interference make it highly treasured.

The global fiber optic cable market is anticipated to expand at a 11.18% CAGR from 2018 to 2025 (forecast period), according to the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR). The increasing demand for high-quality video, audio, and data transmissions is expected to propel market demand. Low operational expenditure associated with these cables can spike up the adoption rate over the forecast period. The burgeoning aerospace and automotive sectors will provide future growth opportunities for the market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent participants in the fiber optic cable market include Hengtong (China), ZTT International Limited (India), Nexans S.A. (France), Fiber Home (China), TongDing, Group Co., Ltd. (China), Belden (U.S.), SterliteTech (India), Futong (Hong Kong), Kaile Science and Technology Co, Ltd. (China), CommScope Inc. (U.S.), Corning Inc. (U.S.), FOLAN (U.K.), FUJIKURA LTD. (Japan), Prysmian Cables & Systems Limited (U.K.), YOFC (China), Sumitomo Electric, Ltd. (Japan), Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan), Jiangsu Fasten Company Limited (China), Jiangsu Etern, Co., Ltd. (China), and others. These players are offering wired and wireless solutions to attract a wider range of consumers.

The report offers comprehensive profiles on security alarm solution providers and assesses their current standing in the market. Company history coupled with annual turnover, profit margins, segmental share, SWOT analysis, growth strategies, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, and latest R&D initiatives are discussed in granular detail.

In its Analysis, MRFR asserts that the global Fiber Optic Cable market will ascend up to USD ~6 billion by 2025, registering a significant double digit CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Industry Opportunity:

Aerospace and automotive industries are showing considerable interest in the market owing to which this sector can flourish. However, its success relies heavily on the quality of the cable. A minute variation in the installing process can affect the obtained result considerably. These factors can prove vital in it quest to attain a broader horizon.

Segmentation:

Based on type, the market is segmented into single-mode and multi-mode. Single-mode fiber optic cable is currently dominating the market and is expecting a more than double market valuation of the same during the forecast period. The stellar CAGR of 11.48% that it can achieve during that time will ensure its market growth.

Application-wise the market consists long-distance communication, submarine cable, fiber to the x or fiber in the loop (FTTx), local mobile metro network, other local access network and community antenna television (CATV). Long-distance communication is dominating the market with a considerable market share of USD 1.72 billion in 2017, and in 2025, it can grow sky-high and touch USD 3.88 billion.

Regional Analysis:

The market has its network spread across regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Implementation of advancing internet of things and wireless communication in various emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan are proving beneficial for the regional market. This has led the region to dominate the global sphere. Heavy data transmission is one of the major features of the region, using this technology the market wields a firm grip over the market. China is leading the scene with an income of USD 1 billion in 2017 to speak in its favor. India is also expected to use the tailwind properly to gain the fastest momentum during the forecast period. Its CAGR can go up to 15% during the same period.

North America is not lagging much behind. North America is replete with data centers and associated applications, where fiber optic cables are always in huge demand. In addition, long-distance data transmissions are gaining much traction there spurring requirement for the deployment of FTTx and CATV. The U.S. has the largest market where the revenue touches an approximately USD 970 million in 2017, and the air is going to remain same for the country in the foreseeable future where it can muster up a CAGR of 11%.

